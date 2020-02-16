Aaron Gordon is unlikely to return to Slam Dunk Contest; & # 39; Should have two trophies & # 39;

Aaron Gordon feels he should have two NBA victories Slam Dunk Contest after being defeated in Chicago on Saturday.

Gordon, an Orlando Magic striker, lost an epic battle with Miami Heat striker Derrick Jones Jr.

GREER: NBA players feel that Gordon was robbed again

Gordon and Jones got 50 perfect in the final before a dump, in which they both scored 50 again before the last one emerged 48-47.

Also controversially defeated by Zach LaVine in 2016, Gordon feels he deserved two victories.

"I feel like I should have two trophies," he told ESPN. "I still feel that I am one of the best, if not the best dunker in the world, so I still feel that."

Gordon added: "The third time was a charm, I thought I did what I had to do to win, and I don't think I will do it again."