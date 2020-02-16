A woman dials 911 with her toes after crushing her hands when changing tires – Up News Info DC

– A woman whose hands were trapped while changing a tire on the side of a South Carolina interstate highway managed to ask for help using her toes.

The unidentified 54-year-old woman was driving north on a rural stretch of Interstate 95 on Sunday night when her car was punctured, according to the Colleton County Fire Department.

The woman, who is from Charlotte, North Carolina, stopped at the breakdown lane along the road, said WCSC, a Up News Info affiliate.

"He removed the flat tire and replaced it with the spare tire, when the cat slipped and the car fell, crushing both hands between the tire and the fender," the fire department said in a statement.

The victim was trapped alone next to the dark interstate, experiencing excruciating pain. But for the next 35 minutes, he could take off a shoe and manipulate his cell.

"After many attempts, he was able to dial 911 with his toes and notify them of their situation," authorities said.

Emergency teams were able to free the woman and take her to a hospital. She suffered severe damage to both hands and all of her fingers, the fire department said.