A study shows explosive growth in the time spent on TV broadcasting

NEW YORK – Broadcast services like Netflix or Hulu account for 19% of the television that is seen in the United States now for people who have that capability, almost double what it was less than two years ago, according to a report posted on Wednesday.

A study by the Nielsen company illustrates how quickly consumers have adopted the broadcast as an alternative to live television. The percentage of time spent on transmission has gone from 10% in a Nielsen study from March 2018 to 19% during the last three months of 2019.

Nielsen found that more than half of consumers with the ability to transmit subscribe to two or more services. And, in a survey, 93% said they planned to increase or maintain that number.

"There is room to grow there," said Pete Katsingris, senior vice president of Nielsen to meet the audience.

The average American spends a staggering 11 hours, 54 minutes each day connected to some media (TV, smartphones, radio, games), although that number is swollen because part of the use is simultaneous, Nielsen said. That is almost an hour and a half in just one year.

The use of smartphones represents virtually all of the increase. People spent less than four hours a day on their phones in the most recent Nielsen study, compared to 2 hours and 31 minutes in the last three months of 2018.

A ride on the train on their daily trip shows Katsingris how engrossed people are on their phones, and they are increasingly comfortable using them to watch videos, he said.

"They are finding more and more ways to keep their attention occupied," he said.

Live television viewing actually decreased last year (3 hours, 44 minutes to 3 hours, 27 minutes), which explains the concern in executive suites on television networks. The transmission time has increased, from 29 minutes a day to 38 minutes in the same period.

Nielsen's report also illustrates a generational technology gap. People aged 18 to 34 spend five and a half hours a week on a device connected to the Internet, compared to two and a half hours for people over 65. Meanwhile, older people spend almost 50 hours a week in front of the TV, compared to 20 hours for young people.

It's not like there's nothing to see: Nielsen said consumers had access to 646,152 different movies or TV shows last year, up 10% in just one year.

There is something to say about familiarity. Nielsen said that the five most watched programs on Netflix during the last three months of 2019 were episodes of programs that began on the television network: "The Office,quot;, "Friends,quot;, "Criminal Minds,quot;, "Gray & # 39; s Anatomy "and,quot; NCIS. " "