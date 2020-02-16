A man breaks into his house and stabs an 11-year-old boy in Act Random Act Of Violence ’- Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML9bcdbe32d6bcfe2c683944f38ac3f84c11% %MINIFYHTML9bcdbe32d6bcfe2c683944f38ac3f84c12%

(CNN) – An 11-year-old boy was repeatedly stabbed during an invasion of his home in an apparent random attack, according to the Grand Rapids, Michigan police department.

The boy survived and a suspect is in custody.

"I was literally in a deep sleep, and their screams woke me up," Yahira Suárez, the victim's mother, told WOOD-TV, a CNN affiliate, about the attack last Thursday.

She hurried to check it out.

"I turned on the light and there was blood everywhere, blood on his face, it was as if it were a crime scene or something," Suarez said.

Officers responded to a call about an invasion of their home at 3 a.m. Thursday, according to a police statement. When they arrived, they found that someone had come in and stabbed the boy several times.

Suárez's son was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries, police said.

Suarez said the attacker stabbed his son 10 times.

"Four times in the back of the head and I want to say four times around your face," Suarez told WOOD, a CNN affiliate. "One (stab) was so hard that the knife broke in his mouth."

Using K-9 tracking from the crime scene, police were able to find and arrest the suspect approximately 30 minutes after the incident, police said in a statement. Denny William McNees, 21, was arrested and charged with assault with the intention of murdering and invading his home.

McNees is being held at the Kent County Jail on bail of $ 500,000, police said. His next hearing is scheduled for February 18, said WOOD-TV.

Valerie Foster, McNees's lawyer, declined to comment on the case. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office also declined to comment.

Police said it appears to be a random attack. McNees allegedly tried and failed to enter other apartments and residences in the area, according to Grand Rapids police sergeant. John Wittkowski

The 11-year-old girl's apartment was unlocked and McNees was able to enter, but it was a "true act of random violence," Wittkowski said.

Suarez told the station that his son has high functioning autism and that it is difficult to see how he is processing the trauma. When he first saw himself in the mirror after the attack, he asked: "Was it the bad man who did it?" according to his mother.

His son, Suarez said, "is the most innocent person and the most loving person, and that damaged him."

