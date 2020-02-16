A 23-year-old man, Brentwood, dies in a solitary accident – Up News Info San Francisco

BRENTWOOD (Up News Info SF) – A 23-year-old Brentwood man was killed Saturday night when the car he was driving deviated from Fairview Avenue to a tree, police said.

The accident, reported around 5:10 p.m. On Saturday, it happened on Fairview between Central Boulevard and San Jose Avenue. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was found insensitive and had to be taken out of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim's name was retained pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation suggests that there were no other vehicles involved, and that alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the accident.

Brentwood police ask anyone who has witnessed this collision to contact their Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 634-6911.

