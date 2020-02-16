7 things you should know before using the & # 39; delete for everyone & # 39; in WhatsApp

& # 39; Delete for all & # 39; WhatsApp allows us to delete specific messages that we have sent to an individual or group chat. Without a doubt, it is one of the most useful features of WhatsApp. It saves us embarrassment in case we have sent a message to the wrong chat or if the message sent contains an error. Messages that are successfully deleted for everyone are replaced with: & # 39; This message was deleted & # 39 ;. However, there are certain things you should know when using this function, including your chances of & # 39; success & # 39; and & # 39; failure & # 39 ;.