55-year-old man shot dead after allegedly forcing himself inside the Collegeville home – Up News Info Philly

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa, (Up News Info) – Montgomery County officials are investigating after a 55-year-old man was found dead inside a Collegeville home on Saturday night. Police say they responded to a house on East 3rd Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds and declared him dead at the scene.

According to officials, initial reports suggest that the victim was forcing her into the house when someone shot her.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

