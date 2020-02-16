50 Cent breaks his promise and throws his son, Marquise Jackson, under the bus while praising Diddy's son for this reason

Well, that didn't take long, 50 Cent, who promised to change his customs and become a better man after Kobe Bryant's death, has returned to his mean behavior.

The rapper has been making rounds promoting his new ABC program called For life, and asked about his eldest son. He drove to Marquise Jackson, whom he has repudiated.

Ebro asked 50 Cent if he was willing to sit with Marquise and said, "I haven't even experienced the teenager. He went astray before that. He and his mother were already there, but that's his mother's son. Do you know what?" what do I mean? That's his mother's son. "

Ebro asked: “Now come back and want to have a conversation. I will listen. He may go to lunch or dinner somewhere, but he will pay for it. He is a man now. He is an adult man. "

50 spoke of his other son, Sir, and confessed that he wants a daughter. Fans criticize the rapper for his behavior.

One person said: "I don't care how angry I get mad at my son's mother, and I will never turn my back on my children. So much for changing their way of being after Kobe's death … I gave it a few months … 🙄 "

Another commentator said: "His son threw him out of his life,quot; or mainly him. So yes, you should pay because you still hold a grudge against your own friends.

This follower declared: "It is difficult to judge a man when you have not walked in his shoes, 50 without nonsense, and seeing how he treats his other son, I really believe that the mothers of his eldest son poisoned his mind long before the 50 they had the opportunity to raise that child. If you want to act in a confrontational way and try to sabotage your father by joining with his enemy, I understand why 50 have to test their son in this way if they want to talk. "

50 had good things to say about Diddy's son, Quincy, who is a cast member in one of his shows.

He said: “Your son, Quincy. He is in the cast of one of the shows. It has nothing to do with Puffy. His work got him into that, you know? He has been working, doing his thing. "

He added: "I would never work with the children of Puffy or with someone around that. As if we had a problem, it is a problem between him and me, and we will talk about it. I am not going to mess with any children. That is Yayo with the slap your children make. "

50 Cent has many things happening right now.



