4 Texas men accused of stealing $ 69K at Louisiana Smash-And-Grab jewelry robbery – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HAMMOND, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM) – Four men from Texas are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry at a Louisiana store Thursday night.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. On February 13, the Hammond Police Department received a call from a local Kay Jewelers stating that they had just been robbed.

Authorities said three black men with sweatshirts entered the store, destroyed jewelry boxes with a mallet and robbed the store. of approximately $ 69,000 in jewelry.

The suspects left the store and fled the area in a white Toyota Avalon with a Texas license plate, but a spectator was able to photograph the vehicle while moving away quickly.

Officers responded within minutes and law enforcement agencies lined up quickly along Interstate 12. Not even an hour later, Baton Rouge officers stopped the suspect vehicle and arrested the following suspects:

Ellis Gholson, 43, of Houston

Kameron McCoy, 21, of Houston

Frederick Gibson, Jr., 22, of Fresno

Travion Walker, 29, of Houston

The Hammond administration director said police in Houston and other Texas jurisdictions have been in contact with city police to investigate similar robberies.

This is an ongoing investigation.