& # 39; Sonic & # 39; accelerates to the $ 57 million debut; & # 39; Parasite & # 39; see Oscar's big hit

NEW YORK (AP) – The redesigned "Sonic the Hedgehog,quot; showed many teeth at the box office, accelerating to a $ 57 million debut, according to estimates from the study on Sunday, while "Parasite,quot; saw one of the biggest post-hits Oscar in years following his best film wins.

"Sonic the Hedgehog,quot; by Paramount Pictures came well above expectations, especially for a movie that only a few months ago was a laughing stock. After his first trailer was ridiculously received on social media last year, "Sonic,quot; was postponed three months to give his main character a design review, including the repair of Sonic's disturbing human teeth.

The makeover worked and the audience responded by making "Sonic the Hedgehog,quot; the best movie of the weekend and the highest grossing opening for a video game adaptation, regardless of inflation. For Paramount, it is a welcome success after failures like "Gemini Man,quot; and "Terminator: Dark Fate,quot;. The study estimates that "Sonic,quot; will raise $ 68 million during the four-day holiday weekend of President's Day.

"If you don't listen to your customer, and this applies to any business, then it will fail," said Chris Aronson, Paramount's chief distribution officer. “We reorganized Sonic in a way that was obviously very satisfying for fans and they were very forgiving. Now that they have seen the movie, they love the movie. Everything worked. "

The adaptation of the Sega video game, directed by Jeff Fowler, attracted decent reviews (63% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and a CinemaScore of moviegoers. The $ 87 million production co-stars Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik with Ben Schwartz providing the voice of Sonic.

Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite,quot; had its biggest weekend in its nineteenth week of release. Neon put "Parasite,quot; on his widest release to date (2,001 theaters) after his historic Oscar win. ("Parasite,quot; was the first non-English language film to win the best film in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards). And despite the fact that the film is already available for weeks on digital platforms and on DVDs, its $ 5.5 million weekend is the biggest Oscar prize for the winner of the best film since "Gladiator,quot; in 2001.

Last week's opening of "Birds of Prey,quot; followed its lazy debut as it moved into second place with $ 17.1 million. After its disappointing opening, some theaters renamed the movie "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey,quot;, instead of "Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of One Harley Quinn)".

It was a busy weekend in theaters, with a handful of other new releases: "The Photograph,quot;, "Fantasy Island,quot;, "Downhill,quot;, which seek to capitalize on both Valentine's Day on Friday and the day of the presidents Monday.

"Fantasy Island," Blumhouse's horror remake of the television show of the 1970s, was the best, raising $ 12.4 million in ticket sales despite terrible reviews. Sony Pictures handled the release of the low-budget PG-13 movie, which earned only 9% new score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Universal Pictures "The Photograph,quot;, a romance starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield and produced by Will Packer ("Girls Trip,quot;, "Ride Along,quot;), opened with $ 12.2 million. The film, written and directed by Stella Meghie, cost $ 15 million.

"Downhill," from Disney's Fox Searchlight Pictures, debuted with $ 4.7 million, a modest start for a movie starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell. A new version of the acclaimed Swedish film "Force Majeure,quot; by Ruben Östlund, "Downhill,quot; did not work very well with critics, but it was even worse with the public. They gave him a D CinemaScore.

Neon continued with his Oscar victory "Parasite,quot; with the launch of Valentine's Day of "Portrait of a Lady on Fire,quot;, one of the most acclaimed films of 2019. After a week-long qualifying race in December, Celine Sciamma's French-era romance opened in 22 rooms with a strong theater average of approximately $ 20,000.

Estimated ticket sales from Friday to Sunday in US theaters. UU. And Canada, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers from Friday to Sunday are also included.

1. "Sonic the Hedgehog,quot;, $ 57 million ($ 44.3 million international).

2. "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey,quot;, $ 17.1 million ($ 23 million international).

3. "Fantasy Island,quot;, $ 12.4 million ($ 7.6 million international).

4. "Photography,quot;, $ 12.3 million.

5. "Bad Boys for Life,quot;, $ 11.3 million ($ 11.1 million international).

6. "1917,quot;, $ 8.1 million ($ 6.4 million international).

7. "Jumanji: The Next Level,quot;, $ 5.7 million ($ 1.9 million international).

8. "Parasite,quot;, $ 5.5 million.

9. "Dolittle,quot;, $ 5.1 million ($ 8.8 million international).

10. "Downhill,quot;, $ 4.7 million.