& # 39; Please excuse me for being antisocial & # 39; of Roddy Ricch again on the Billboard 200 again

%MINIFYHTML9a7cf0e8cc5df23f5f8cbe3c10b6d47f11% %MINIFYHTML9a7cf0e8cc5df23f5f8cbe3c10b6d47f12%

Next week, it has been predicted that Justin Bieber will dethrone the place of the rising rapper on the weekly list with his long-awaited new album & # 39; Changes & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Roddy ricch does not give its place number 1 on Billboard 200 to little Wayne for a long time. The rapper's debut album "Please excuse me for being antisocial" is again ruling the weekly list with 79,000 units of equivalent albums in the week ending February 12, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data. This marks the fourth non-consecutive week of the album at the top of the list.

Following the rising star record is Post Malone"Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding", which rises to number 2 after accumulating 52,000 units. Eminem"Music to Be Murdered By," on the other hand, ranks third with 51,000 units. Position number 4 is occupied by a newcomer, Green Day"Father of all …" Enhanced by sales of merchandise / album packages, the new album sold 48,000 units in its first week and became the band's eleventh album.

%MINIFYHTML9a7cf0e8cc5df23f5f8cbe3c10b6d47f13% %MINIFYHTML9a7cf0e8cc5df23f5f8cbe3c10b6d47f14%

Billie eilish"When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" amounts to number 5 with 45,000 units, while Weezy's "Funeral" drops five places to number 6 with 44,000 units in its second week. In the meantime, Pop Smoke marks his first album in the top ten with "Meet the Woo, V.2" that premieres at number 7 with 36,000 units.

%MINIFYHTML9a7cf0e8cc5df23f5f8cbe3c10b6d47f15% %MINIFYHTML9a7cf0e8cc5df23f5f8cbe3c10b6d47f16%

Halsey& # 39; Manic & # 39; does not move in n. 8 with 34,000 units, such as DababyThe "Kirk" is again in the top ten at number 9 with 32,000 units. Completing the top ten for this week is another former top chart, Taylor Swift& # 39; Lover & # 39; which sold 31,000 units.



Next week, it has been predicted that Justin Bieber He will rule the Billboard 200 with his latest album "Changes." After only two full days of activity, forecasters suggest that the effort could earn about 250,000 equivalent album units in the week ending February 20. If the prediction is true, this will mark Justin's seventh leader on Billboard 200.