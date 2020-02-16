& # 39; My culture in my face & # 39 ;: New Zealand Maori affirm their identity | New Zealand News

South Island, New Zealand – Gary Harding's body is a living testimony of his indigenous heritage of New Zealand.

Ta moko, a work of art of cultural tattoos, adorns Harding's face and body, forming a visualization of his Maori or genealogy "whakapapa,quot;, his role in the community and the journey of his life.

"I enjoy when someone asks questions, then I have the opportunity to share and educate them, instead of just looking and making assumptions." He told Al Jazeera.

For generations, ta moko was outlawed and then adopted by Maori gangs, which led to widespread discrimination and stigma that made it difficult to find work and social acceptance.

But its image is slowly changing, as a new generation adopts ta moko, and more and more companies, including service industries, government sectors and even political parties, abandon their exclusion policies.

The indigenous Maori of New Zealand were recognized as skilled hunters, warriors and artists. They were also famous for their traditional performances, including the fearsome Haka.

Before the colonization brought western techniques, tthe ribal designs were carved into the skin with a chisel made of bone; Incisions colored with ashes or other natural substances.

Different tribes had their own distinctive artistic styles to adorn various body parts, including the back, chest and extremities. The most sacred were reserved for the face.

While men often wore full-face designs, women wore tattoos known as kauae on the lips and chin.

Suppression

New Zealand was colonized in 1840 and an act of repression in 1907 banned the teaching and practice of Maori culture.

For generations, ta moko became scarce.

"My grandparents would be criticized for speaking the language at school," Harding said, adding that ta moko became something only seen among tribal elders or in old photographs.

Gary Harding, whose mother was a Maori, said his ta moko tells the story of his ancestors and his role as a family spokesman and teacher of Maori youth. (David Mullins / Al Jazeera)

Harding teaches Maori culture to detained minors.

In the 1970s, Maori language and arts began to experience a resurgence, but many Maori gangs adopted ta moko as part of their badge.

Many young people join criminal groups because they feel disconnected from their indigenous heritage and are looking to make that connection, ending in the wrong place, he said.

With young criminals he strives to instill pride in his ancestry and a sense of self.

"There is a clear difference between a gang tattoo, which could be designed to be intimidating, and cultural brands," Harding told Al Jazeera.

He also trains a youth rugby team.

A few months ago, when he arrived at a meeting with other coaches in the Australian city of Melbourne, Harding said he was denied entry to a restaurant amid sarcastic comments.

Non-Maori often do not understand the importance of tattoos.

"People like me have to go through these scenarios so that society can be more aware," he said, adding that his attempts to explain the cultural meaning of his facial tattoos met with more "ignorant,quot; comments from the restaurant worker.

"People can walk with a burqa or their cultural dress," he said. "What is the difference between entering a place and using my culture on my face?"

Affirming identity

Harding was one of the first in the public service to use facial tattoos.

After the colonization of New Zealand began in 1840, western tattoo methods were introduced to create ta moko. (Tracey Shelton / Al Jazeera)

After his mother died in 2016, he went to their employer, the New Zealand government child protection service, told them that the next Monday would come with a full facial design.

"I sat down with my boss and explained the importance to me, my mother and my family," he said. "I didn't ask, I told them that this was what was happening and they accepted it. It was a big step."

In September, Air New Zealand changed its policies to allow all personnel, including cabin crew, to show ta moko.

"It reinforces our position at the forefront of the airline industry by embracing diversity and allowing employees to express individuality or cultural heritage," the airline's chief executive Christopher Luxon said in a statement.

It is our birthright, our identity. I will not let anyone tell me how to be Maori. Lisa Isherwood

Rawiri Barriball changed the face of the country's military in 2017 when he was granted permission to become the first naval officer to receive his facial marks.

Women have also opened a path to renewed acceptance of the kauae.

Last year, Naaia Mahuta became the first female parliamentarian to sit in parliament with a tattoo on her chin and a television news anchor was the first to read the news with ta moko last month.

Harding's mother, a highly respected school teacher, used her kauae with pride long before it was common or widely accepted.

"On his deathbed he asked me to receive mine, passing the mantle to keep the family's history," he said.

"It was very special for me to be able to receive mine from the same artist in the same living room that she received his and the same place where he died. It was very spiritual."

Lisa Isherwood says her ta moko shows that she is the firstborn, a land worker and trained in Maori weapons (Tracey Shelton / Al Jazeera)

Lisa Isherwood, who runs a sustainable agriculture project in Turangi, was one of the first in her family to receive ta moko and her children followed her.

"It is our birthright, our identity," he said, adding that he faced a lot of opposition even from within his family.

"I will not let anyone tell me how to be Maori."

She explained the meaning of each design.

"This shows that I am the firstborn and earthworker," he said. Another symbol that resembles a hammerhead shark means its training in Maori armament.

Now he plans to receive a skin size as his ancestors did.

Spiritual connection

Clyde Peri has been a ta moko artist since 1996.

He first learned the Maori wood carving, and then he was accepted to train in ta moko techniques.

"Each piece begins with a prayer to connect with the ancestors and ask for their blessing and guidance; the designs come from them," he told Al Jazeera.

This is followed by a conversation about the person's life story, his achievements, his bloodline and what inspired him to receive the ta moko.

"I am like a medium, they are already using their story," he said while working on a piece at the Tatt Datt studio in Melbourne. "I just need to make it visible. It's a spiritual connection."

Ta moko is always drawn freehand, and Peri said he does it while talking to the person so he can draw from his emotion and energy.

Peri's ancestors were also ta moko artists. On the wall there is a picture of one of his ancestors who used the ancient technique of carving the skin instead of needles. Deep groves form a tribal pattern on the face of man.

Peri, who has lived in Melbourne for 21 years, said most of his clients are from the city's large Maori community.

But some non-Maori also request Peri's designs, a practice that has been the subject of controversy over the years.

"The meaning is the same for me," Peri said. "I take the opportunity to educate them about what it means."

British singer Robbie Williams was one of the first to receive a Maori tattoo design from a tribal elder who supported his request.

Peri uses the same process, asking the client about the loved ones they want to represent and their own journey of life.

But the ta moko facial remains the most sacred and is generally received later in life.

Makere Kupenga, 30, wears a large ta moko representing her mother and sisters on her back. It also has smaller designs behind the ears, but it does not have kauae on the chin and lips.

"It is very heavy to carry the complete Whakapapa story of my family," he said. "But I will receive the kauae when I feel that I am ready and that I am worthy."