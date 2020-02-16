30 fascinating facts about the Weeknd

The biggest inappropriate name about Weekend It has nothing to do with the spelling of his name (any millenary worthy of his avocado toast knows how to put aside the "e,quot;) or one of his most popular hits (no, "Can & # 39; t Feel My Face,quot; no It is a toxic romance).
Rather, it is the Canadian singer and songwriter behind the imposing stage presence, the sound that combines the genre and the lyrics full of drugs.
"People always say when they know me that I am not what they expect," he admitted to Vanity fair In 2015, when people still saw the avant-garde R & B artist, part of pop, as a somewhat mysterious inmate, a vestige of his days of deliberately hiding his identity. "I guess they think I'm a super dark and depressing guy, but I like to channel all those emotions into my work. I'm quite calm in real life. I love going out with my friends and making jokes." Jokes do not stop, literally, all day. "
Certainly, we would expect him to laugh today while he turns 30. Possible some courtesy of one, Bella Hadid?
Because the last entry in their almost five-year relationship diary, sees the couple up and down high, meeting for the birthday of October 23 last fall, about two months after separating, once again citing the perpetual distance between them caused by their careers in demand.
But although its status is almost always a mystery, The Weeknd is not the puzzle that was once proposed. Although his interviews are still rare, his sincerity is abundant when he talks about the loneliness of his childhood in Toronto, the drug-induced haze of his teenage years and his recipe for success. And in honor of his birthday, we've unearthed 30 little things about the son of a bitch Starboy. You know that you love it. You love him.
1. Born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, he initially wanted to use The Weekend as a stage name. But an existing Ontario rock band forced him to make a small edition.
2. Migrating from Ethiopia in the late 1980s, his parents Makkonen and Samra Tesfaye landed in Toronto. They never married, they separated and he and his mother shared a small apartment with his grandmother in the suburb of Scarborough.
3. As a child, he learned Amharic before English, and still speaks it to this day.
4. He also remains a big fan of Ethiopian food: "It's the best, man," he said. Rolling Stone in 2015. "But it makes you very fat. I think I'm still burning that fat, to be honest. For an Ethiopian mother, if you have a chubby child, it means you're doing something good."
5. With his father not close ("I saw him vaguely when he was six years old, and then again when he was 11 or 12 years old, and he had a new family and children," he said. Rolling Stone), his mother "was working three, four jobs," he reminded The Guardian in 2016. "Jobs for single mothers. The way it looks in movies."
6. He, on the other hand, felt quite alone, desperate for a brother. "But I didn't want a sister," he told the store, "he wanted a brother".
7. told Rolling Stone first he approached Bella Hadid again and again to collaborate: "Actually, I asked him to be in the work of art to Beauty behind the madness, "he said." My motive was literally to work with her. "When she refused," I thought: & # 39; Very good, great, we can meet face to face & # 39 ;. It just fell into my lap. "
KGC-247 / STAR MAX / IPx
8. When he dropped out of high school at age 17, he can remember the moment he moved as a teenager, he and his best friend La Mar Taylor stopped at home, grabbed his mattress and threw him into a van. His mother shot him, "the worst look anyone could have," he reminded The New York Times in a 2015 interview. "She looked at me as if I had failed."
9. To survive in their new one-bedroom apartment, they and their third friend, Hyghly Alleyne, stole food from a nearby grocery store and paid the rent of $ 850 a month using social assistance checks and any money they earned from selling marijuana. . At night, they enjoyed MDMA, Xanax, cocaine, mushrooms or ketamine. It looked a lot like the movie Children "Without the help," he put it to the Times, "Without rules."
10. Once evicted, he jumped into bed among a rotating group of women, telling the Times"There were, like, three girls who believed it legitimate that I was her boyfriend."
11. In his guardian Interview recalled a meeting with the police that ended with a few nights in jail. When neglecting to give details, he simply said that it was "bad enough for me to get fit." Not everyone has another chance, he continued, "but around that age, you usually have a second chance after a slap on the wrist. And you take advantage of the experience and think, & # 39; That is, the drop that fills the glass ; or you don't "t. And the next move after that? It is all your life. You become who you become because of the next move you make. "
12. He got a job at American Apparel to survive, but writing songs is what drove him. Although he initially intended to sell his work to other artists, Taylor uploaded it by singing his first three songs (inspired by his drug-driven debauchery) to YouTube in 2010.
13. Without an image or even his real name to accompany his work, he remained truly anonymous, telling the Times that his colleagues in store folders listened to his music without knowing what he was.
14) DuckOliver's manager, Oliver El-Khatib, helped him gain traction, publishing the songs on his OVO blog. For 2011, the musician himself presented The Weekend in Beware. "If it wasn't for the light that illuminated me, who knows where I would be," he said. Rolling Stone.
15. Their musical influences are exactly as varied as you can imagine. While he counted Vanity fair in a 2015 interview that Michael Jackson"Don & # 39; t Stop & # 39; til You Get Enough,quot; is "actually the song that helped me find my voice,quot;, also spent much of his childhood listening to his mother's Ethiopian music. "Many sad songs about heartbreak," he said. "Although I really couldn't understand what they were saying, I could feel it."
16. He had a strategy for its release, starting with his first releases in 2010 for his debut on the US tour in Coachella 2012 with his 2013 studio album, Land of kissescounting Vanity fair"I controlled how famous I was becoming; I slowly revealed more of myself every year. That helped me deal with fame instead of everything falling on me."
17. The first phase saw him avoiding interviews and throwing deliberately obscured photos while taking out his trilogy of mixed tapes of 2011. Part of his reasoning, he explained to Vanity fair, it was that "I always hated how I looked on camera." But it turned out to be an intelligent movement: "I never put a face to my music, which really made the music much more mysterious. It worked in my favor and I ran with it as long as I could."
18. In your first interview, for a 2013 issue of ComplexHe objected that he had avoided those conversations because "I felt I had nothing to say. I still feel that I have nothing to say. I am the most boring person to talk to."
19. Even now, he said TIME In 2018, "I think I would throw up," if they forced me to do a live TV chat.
20. Do crosswords to increase your vocabulary, but still, he said Rolling Stone"I don't finish school, in my head, I still have this insecurity when I talk to someone educated."
21. I was horrified after watching a video of his 2012 debut in Coachella. "I was scared," he admitted to Rolling Stone. (He also crashed a little against Hennessy.) "I left the stage and thought I did quite well, then I saw the tape and it was a nightmare. I saw all the comments and wanted to kill myself. I remember telling my agent," You need to reserve so many shows as possible. That guy on stage is not a star. That is not a legend. "
22. Despite the success of their mixed tapes, repackaged in the 2012 compilation album, Trilogy, his first studio album, 2013 Land of kisses It sold only 268,000 copies and produced no real radio hits. "He humiliated me a little," he told Rolling Stone. "I can be honest about it. Nobody wants to play music where reception is not great."
23. After partnering with a megaproducer Max Martin (the man behind some of Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson Y Katy Perrythe biggest hits) for his Ariana Grande Duet "Love Me Harder,quot; rewrote his verse. "It was a great song," he allowed Rolling Stone"But it was a bit generic. He couldn't hear me about that. So I changed it and obscured it." Fortunately, Martin liked his editions and the two joined forces for the 2015s Beauty behind the madness. His official pop advance, had collaborations with King's wool Y Ed Sheeran And it was triple platinum.
24. With "Can & # 39; t Feel My Face,quot; and "The Hills,quot; joined Elvis presley, Taylor Swift and the Beatles as the twelfth artist to score consecutive number one tracks.
25. He won his first Grammy by Beauty behind the madness right at the moment he got a nod to the Oscar for "Earned It,quot; of the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack. "I think the stars definitely lined up for me," he said. TIME. "Although we put a lot of hard work into it, I feel it was the right place, at the right time."
26. Inspired in part by the artist Jean-Michel BasquiatHe maintained his characteristic hairstyle for years despite the pain in the neck and the instant recognition it caused. "If I cut it, it would look like everyone else," he reasoned to Rolling Stone. When he finally cut it in 2016, realizing he would be able to claim some anonymity by hiding under his hats, "I think I felt a tear fall down my cheek," he said. The Guardian.
27. Before he made the big cut, Swift spent about 15 minutes stroking his locks at a post-Grammy party.
28. Before launching his debut EP My dear melancholy in 2018, "I had a complete album written, done," he said TIME. "Which was not melancholic at all because it was a different time in my life." Written while I was still dating Selena Gomez"It was very optimistic, it was beautiful." And you'll never see the light of day, he said, because "I don't want to do something I don't feel."
29. Doberman pinschers César and Julius enjoy matching the white dog houses at their extension in Calabasas, California.
30. Although for a long time he aspired to stardom, "Never in a million years," he imagined this, he admitted Rolling Stone. "I thought it would be a punk star: it would let me grow my hair, acne on my face, super-f-king-skinny. I was watching artists like Iggy Pop and the Ramones, or Afropunk. But you evolve and realize your potential. And then it's like, & # 39; F – k yes. Let's go. & # 39; "