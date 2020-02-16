3 conclusions when the Bruins finally beat the Detroit Red Wings

COMMENTARY

First and last place on the National Hockey League teams collided in TD Garden on Saturday when the Boston Bruins welcomed the Detroit Red Wings for a morning special.

It wasn't always pretty, but the Bruins, despite losing 1-0 after 20 minutes in a short Darren Helm count, finally broke their five-game skid against the hapless Red Wings.

The Bruins pressed Jonathan Bernier throughout the game and finally found the bottom of the net in Charlie McAvoy's wrist shot at 8:01 in the second period. The second part of the McAvoy season caused a three-goal explosion in four and a half minutes against a faithful Causeway Street with sold out tickets.

Patrice Bergeron followed McAvoy's count with his 25th goal of the season, a short effort, and Charlie Coyle deflected McAvoy's shot past Bernier to give Boston a 3-1 lead in the second intermission.

David Pastrnak added an insurance account with his 42nd season leader in the third period to secure the 4-1 victory.

“We wanted to make sure we got a victory today. We had a couple of defeats against them this year … we wanted to make sure we dealt with business the right way, "said Bruce Cassidy after achieving his 200th victory in his NHL-level career." I think everyone they were involved today, so it was a good hockey game in that regard. We didn't steal anything. "

This is what we learned when the Bruins kept their lead in the Atlantic Division intact over the burning Tampa Bay Lightning.

Charlie Coyle led the secondary score load.

Morning games often lead to slow starts for everyone on the ice. That was not the case with Coyle, as he remained relentless in his search for records and his ability to play against the Red Wings.

Twice in the first period, Coyle was very close to redirecting the shots from Bernier to the Detroit network, but it was in vain. However, he stayed with him and finally achieved his seemingly inevitable goal in the second period.

"When you play the record a lot and control it by winning battles, sometimes it seems that the album finds you," Coyle said later. "You feel good about your game, so there really were no negative thoughts. It just stays and things open up and we capitalize, which was good."

Boston's third line goes through Coyle. His work ethic resonates no matter who he skates with, whether it's Anders Bjork, Danton Heinen or anyone else. They are a nightmare for opposing teams to face each time Coyle causes the secondary score to come out.

Coyle is warming up at the right time. The Bruins have some balance in the middle of the lineup, with Coyle, David Krejci (playing in their 900th game on Saturday) and Jake DeBrusk leading the way in the secondary scoring department. They will need more of that as the postseason approaches.

Brad Marchand has found his hands.

Marchand established himself as one of the best extremes in the league playing with Patrice Bergeron for several seasons. The talented frontline striker scored 100 points for the first time in his career in 2018-19, and it is very possible that he is on his way to that milestone again, especially with the top scorer in the league in the opposite wing at David Pastrnak.

Marchand's rare combination of skill, speed, balance and strength has helped prepare his linemates dramatically. Just watch your third period effort on Saturday, where Marchand went to the races with Pastrnak in a 2-on-1 scenario.

Detroit defenders never had a chance. Marchand slipped the disc between Andreas Athanasiou's legs and found Pastrnak waiting at the back door for another more outstanding goal.

"Yes, he rarely shoots (now)," Marchand said as he changed his mindset from a scorer to a passer. "Before Pastrnak, that was what I wanted to do when I reached the blue line; I was the shooter and it worked. But with Pastrnak and Bergeron on the same line, they are the shooters and I am the pin. And I'm fine with that ".

He still has his share of goals with 23 in the season, just behind Pastrnak and Bergeron. However, regardless of the situation, there is never a dull moment when Marchand touches the ice on any given turn. Even Robbi Fabbri discovered it firsthand on Saturday, although in a different capacity.

Brad Marchand tries to take Robby Fabbri with him on the Bruins bench. pic.twitter.com/WfGiwPGFxF – Conor Ryan (@ ConorRyan_93) February 15, 2020

Cassidy won an important victory.

Krejci began the afternoon of milestones when he touched the ice for his first turn in his 900th NHL game. The afternoon ended with another milestone when Cassidy won her 200th NHL victory behind the bank after the final bell.

Cassidy has been a breath of fresh air since she took over Claude Julien three years ago. His honest approach resonates throughout the dressing room.

In just his second full season behind the bench, Cassidy took the Bruins to the pinnacle of the sport, the Stanley Cup Final, and entered a game of raising the final hockey prize. That success has continued until this season, where Cassidy has her men sitting on top of the NHL with 84 points.

"I guess now you're starting to accumulate something, which means you're starting to establish some consistency in the league and your trade. That's the positive part," Cassidy said about the milestone. "(The) first round didn't happen that way. I learned a few things and it's working fine."

Cassidy has come a long way since starting her NHL head coach career in Washington almost two decades ago.