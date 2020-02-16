3 conclusions of the Bruins' 3-1 victory over the Rangers

NEW YORK – The Boston Bruins, league leaders, began their four-game road trip in the country's largest market on Sunday. And they made the most of their stop in the Big Apple before leaving for western Canada.

After defeating the humble Red Wings for the first time this year, the Bruins resumed right where they left him against the Rangers in their second weekend matinee.

Things got a little nervous after Mika Zibenajad put the Rangers inside one with 10:08 remaining in the regulation. But the Bruins, triggered by a pair of goals by Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle at the end of the first and second period, remained firm in the last 20 when Patrice Bergeron sealed the 3-1 victory with an empty account with 12.2 remaining tics in the regulation.

This is what we learned when the Bruins, winners in nine of their last ten, increased their lead to three points over the dormant Tampa Bay Lightning.

Charlie McAvoy is getting hotter

For a long time, McAvoy could not get a rebound in his favor. But his confidence never faltered in his eight-month stretch between goals.

Yes, the drought weighed a little on him. But that did not affect his performance on the ice. It remained a fundamental two-way gear, providing its usual dynamic game feat in all three zones.

"Honestly, I don't want to pat myself on the back, but I felt that I was fine," McAvoy said. "I knew I hadn't scored, but I wasn't losing sleep at night. I was finding things to be happy in my game. From that moment on, it's good to have a partner in a short time. But, more importantly, get two consecutive wins, that's what feels best. "

The results have come along with McAvoy's performance since he scored his first goal of the season with the winner of overtime in Chicago. On Sunday, a retired day from counting a goal and an assist against Detroit, the Long Beach native, New York scored his third goal in six games in a lucky rebound to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead at the end of the opening stanza.

Charlie McAvoy's shot deflects home after keeping the disc in the attempt to clean!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/7EaqT7PDB9 – Hockey Daily 365 (@ HockeyDaily365) February 16, 2020

"I'm going to take a leap," McAvoy said after scoring his first goal at Madison Square Garden. "I thought it was 100 percent (Chris Wagner's) goal. He did a good job and I went to a difficult area to shoot for his stick." I'm lucky to get a good rebound in that, and it was a great goal for us to be on the board first. "

McAvoy gave the Bruins a boost after the first 20. The Bruins short-hand units took center stage at the "World's Most Famous Arena."

The death penalty played a leading role

The Bruins spent more time in the box during a half-heated stanza. If it was a legitimate decision such as David Krejci's double minor for former Bruins prospect Ryan Lindgren or Brad Marchand, they obtained the only penalty in a cross-check sequence with Lindgren and Pavel Buchenvich, Bruce Cassidy's team had to dig deep to secure the 1-0 lead.

Boston's short-hand units remained strong throughout the middle of the 20th, starting with that four-minute penalty. The Bruins owned the disc without problems during the double-minor of Krejci, generating a couple of short-handed opportunities while playing away with the seventh power game in New York.

The Bruins faced a major test when Marchand, one of the best penalty killers in the league, went to the area after his cross-check with Lindgren. They did not receive the benefit of the doubt after Buchenivch delivered a cross-check of retaliation to Marchand. That did not matter. The death by penalty in the second place of the league prospered and Coyle culminated the second period with a beautiful number of escapades for his 14th of the season.

Charlie Coyle buries the short goal: Boston's second in the same number of games. 2-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/VsHyChr1Nj – Conor Ryan (@ ConorRyan_93) February 16, 2020

"Whatever the cards that are dealt, you just have to deal with them and play hockey," Coyle said. “The death penalty for the most part I thought he did a great job. Especially that four minute. We turned the record around for that goal, so it was a great job for the other guys. ”

The Bruins are playing their best hockey of the season.

The historic start of Boston put the league on alert during the first two months of the 2019-20 season. But some of its underlying problems began to appear in early December and until January.

In the midst of all the problems of overtime and shootings, the Bruins still added at least one point more often to not stay near the top of the Eastern Conference. Without those points, they would probably fall to second place in the Atlantic Division behind the Red Lightning.

They are no stranger to the ebbs and flows that come with a season of 82 games. However, in the midst of all those peaks and valleys, the Bruins have played their best hockey of the season since returning from the week off.

The 20 players have contributed their fair share to this 10-game stretch that began with a 3-2 victory over Las Vegas on January 21. They have had relatively clean health since they returned from that much needed week of rest. His attention to detail and cohesion among them has been in full display during this period of time.

"We are playing very good hockey right now," said Marchand. “It seems that everyone has found chemistry in their lines and they know where to fit, and we have a healthy team. So that's the most important thing when the group is healthy, they can practice a lot together and develop that chemistry and work on things to feel comfortable with the system and the changes we make. We have a lot of depth in our group, so when we play together a lot will come out in the games. "