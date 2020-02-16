200,000 homes abandon their BBC TV licenses in a year, which caused a financing crisis

The true scale of the BBC license fee crisis has been revealed, as the figures reveal an alarming drop in the number of people paying the charge.

Around 200,000 fewer households currently have a television license compared to a year ago, despite the continued increase in the population of the United Kingdom.

This occurs in the midst of claims that Downing Street plans to eliminate the rate and turn the station into a Netflix-style subscription service.

The true scale of the BBC license fee crisis has been revealed, as the figures reveal an alarming drop in the number of people paying the charge. Photo: Broadcasting House

Reports citing unidentified sources suggest that No. 10 wants to force the corporation to sell most of its radio stations, including Radio 1 and Radio 2, in a massive & # 39; pruning & # 39; of your activities

The claim, the last save in a war of words between the BBC and the Government, was minimized by ministers who said there were no "predetermined,quot; decisions about future funding models.

The plans were criticized by senior officials, including former cabinet minister Damian Green, who called them "cultural vandalism."

As the BBC prepares for the next stage of an increasingly tense battle over its future, its cause will not be aided by evidence that license payers run out.

The investigation reveals that the number of television licenses & # 39; in force & # 39; It was reduced by almost 200,000 in the space of one year.

The figures obtained by the Daily Mail show that in November 2018 there were 25,805,141 licenses, but in the same month, a year later, that number fell to 25,606,957, a fall of 198,184.

The monthly breakdowns from January to November last year also show, with the exception of one month, a steady decline in households that hold a license, which currently costs £ 154.50 for one year.

The last month covered in the information obtained under the Freedom of Information rules, November 2019, shows a drop of 62,000 licenses compared to the previous month. Other months recorded falls of between 7,000 and almost 30,000.

The figures are a bleak read for BBC bosses as they struggle to cope with the changing media landscape caused by US giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

According to reports, the Government will consider eliminating the license fee in favor of a subscription model and could force the BBC to sell most of its 61 radio stations. Photo: Zoe Ball

With the growing appeal of streaming services & # 39; on demand & # 39 ;, which do not require a TV license, it is believed that many decide not to pay the charge anymore.

Last October, media regulator Ofcom warned that the corporation could not survive in its current form unless it took drastic measures to recover a & # 39; lost generation & # 39; of younger audiences.

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that No. 10 wants to eliminate the license fee in favor of a subscription model. Cabinet Minister Grant Shapps downplayed the reports and said no changes can be made until the BBC letter is renewed in 2027.

But the claims were attacked by prominent conservative conservatives. Mr. Green tweeted: "Destroying the BBC was not in our manifesto and would be a cultural vandalism …" Vote for Tory and close Radio 2. "Really? & # 39;

Deputy Tory Damian Collins, former president of the culture, media and sport selection committee, also tweeted: & # 39; It is not surprising that no one has put his name to this destructive idea.

Downing Street threats What is reportedly being considered in the plan that the Government is preparing: Replace the license fee with a subscription model

Force the BBC to sell most of its 61 radio stations, but protect Radio 3 and Radio 4

Reduces the number of BBC national television channels, of which there are ten

Slimming of the corporation's website

More investment in the World Service

Prohibition of the stars taking second well-paid jobs

This would crush the BBC and go from being a universal station to one that would only work for its subscribers. The biggest losers would be the nations and regions of the United Kingdom.

According to reports, the Government will consider eliminating the license fee in favor of a subscription model and could force the BBC to sell most of its 61 radio stations, but will protect Radio 3 and Radio 4.

It will also seek to cut its television channels. The newspaper quoted a source as saying: & # 39; We are not bluffing about the license fee. We are having a consultation and we will hit it. It has to be a subscription model.

"[The BBC] should have some TV stations, a couple of radio stations and a massively reduced online presence and put more money and effort into the World Service, which is part of their main job."

The Secretary of Transportation, Mr. Shapps, said that while a consultation was being conducted to decriminalize the non-payment of the license fee, there were no "predetermined,quot; decisions on future financing models.

He told Sky News & # 39; Sophy Ridge on Sunday: & # 39; We all want [the BBC] to be a great success. But everyone … recognizes that in a changing world, the BBC itself will have to change & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The decline creates a potentially bleak picture for the organization's finances at a time when it has to bear the cost of financing free TV licenses for some over 75.

In response to Freedom of Information requests, a BBC spokesman said: & # 39; The BBC is the most widely used media organization in the United Kingdom … 91 percent of the adult population, and eight of each Ten young people use the BBC every week.

"While the number of licenses in force has been around 25 million over the past ten years, it has increased in recent years, but, of course, there will always be fluctuations."

However, the figures showed a clear pattern of decline in 11 of the 12 months of the year.

The spokesman added: "The public comes to the BBC for millions as we saw at Christmas, while last year BBC iPlayer had a historical record of 4.4 billion applications and BBC Sounds now has about three million users per week."