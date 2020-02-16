2 men wounded in shooting on Valentine's Day, says Dallas police – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were injured in a shooting outside the Dallas apartment complex Friday night, police said.

Around 11:40 p.m. On February 14, police responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Easter Avenue where victims declared they were "walking through the apartment complex when a white car approached and shot at them."

%MINIFYHTML7a8072699bc5a541c0ddd7e72668609b11% %MINIFYHTML7a8072699bc5a541c0ddd7e72668609b12%

Both victims were beaten and transported to a nearby hospital where one is in critical condition and the other in good condition.

A reason is unknown at this time and authorities said this remains an active investigation.