2 injured after snowmobiles crashed into a 30-foot cliff – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two people were taken to the hospital after their snowmobiles crashed into a 30-foot cliff in St. Louis County on Friday night.

The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. near Highway 53 and Forest Road 614, about 15 miles north of Orr, Minnesota.

%MINIFYHTML3dafdcd248adc8ad788a9198272e0cfc13% %MINIFYHTML3dafdcd248adc8ad788a9198272e0cfc14%

A group of eight traveled in the ditch of Highway 53 on snowmobiles.

%MINIFYHTML3dafdcd248adc8ad788a9198272e0cfc15% %MINIFYHTML3dafdcd248adc8ad788a9198272e0cfc16%

Two of the travelers, Victoria Spandl of Randall, 52, and Howard Hedin, of Swanville, 69, jumped down a cliff and landed at the bottom of a ravine, authorities said.

The teams that responded to the incident used slides, ropes and an ATV to rescue them both.

They were taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth with injuries that were considered non-fatal.