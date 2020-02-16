2 firefighters injured when fire destroys Austin Neighborhood bakery – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Two Chicago firefighters were injured early Sunday when a bakery was destroyed on Division Street in the Austin community.

The fire broke out just after midnight Sunday at Biondillo’s Bakery, at 4900 W. Division St. on Lamon Avenue.

Still and alarm box 4900 West Division. Commercial building for defense personnel. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/7owjFE15Cx – Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 16, 2020

A fireman was sent to Cook County Stroger Hospital in serious condition after being hit by debris.

The other was sent to the West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.

The bakery was considered a total loss.

Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire Sunday afternoon.