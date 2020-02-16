15-year-old girl shot, killed inside the new Castle County apartment – Up News Info Philly

NEWPORT, Del. (Up News Info) – An investigation is under way after a 15-year-old girl was shot dead inside a New Castle county department. According to the Delaware state police, agents responded to an apartment around 10 p.m. in the Bennett Court unit block.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old victim who suffered a gunshot wound and declared her dead at the scene.

Officials have not identified the victim.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the authorities by calling 302-741-2729.