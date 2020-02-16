1 dead on Highway 4 Crash in Pittsburgh – Up News Info San Francisco

PITTSBURG (Up News Info SF) – The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred Sunday morning on State Highway 4 eastbound in Pittsburgh.

The collision was first reported at 1:17 a.m. on the exit ramp of Loveridge Road, according to the CHP.

As of 1:30 a.m., the exit ramp on Loveridge Road remained closed due to the collision.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

