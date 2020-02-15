Zion Williamson unleashes a series of mates featured in Rising Stars Game | NBA News

Zion Williamson unleashed a series of spectacular mates when the US team. UU. He beat the world team in the game Rising Stars to open the All-Star Weekend.

Williamson played almost 20 minutes and scored 14 points in 7 of 11 shots to help the US Team. UU. To a 151-131 victory over the World Team.

The New Orleans Pelicans striker, selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 Draft, has dazzled in the regular season games he played after recovering from knee surgery that delayed his debut in three months.

With an average of 22.1 points in 10 games for the Pelicans, Williamson's first statistical results match those of the NBA greats, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Allen Iverson.















0:09



Ja Morant threw a long-distance pass to find Zion Williamson for an alley final in the USA team's victory. UU. In the game Rising Stars



Williamson, 19, showed his elite strength and athleticism with a demonstration of powerful immersion in the game Rising Stars. He opened his account with a two-handed finish in the alley after a half-court pass from Memphis Grizzlies owner Ja Morant.

Later, in the first quarter, Morant found Williamson again when he rose from the baseline, picked up the pass in the air and launched another dump. He continued with a very high left-handed finish, another two-handed blush and a quick finish, all prepared by Morant, in the last two minutes of the first half.

















0:20



Zion Williamson threw a voluminous dump that damaged the ring during the victory of the US team. UU. In the game Rising Stars



In the last of those plays, Williamson's final was so strong that he doubled the ring, although he admitted that he was not aware of the damage until his teammates told him during the break.

"I spent part time and my teammates started telling me about it," he said. "I don't know what dump he was in, but I don't think it was me."

















3:16



Highlights of the Rising Stars 2020 Challenge between Team USA and Team World



In the third quarter, Williamson drove to the basket, rose, threw his right arm back and threw an energetic turn to the right.

Almost as impressive were two mistakes near the end of the game.

Williamson tried a 360 dump, just to see the ball flying out of the ring.

Since the players of both teams stood and watched, he got between his legs and turned away from the glass only to fail again.

