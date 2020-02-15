Zack Wheeler of the Phillies minimizes the dispute with the Mets general manager – Up News Info Philly

CLEARWATER, Florida (AP) – Zack Wheeler wants to reduce his small dispute with the general manager of his former team. The new Philadelphia right has been negotiating with the New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen recently adding even more intrigue after Wheeler left the Mets to sign with the rival Phillies.

On Saturday, Wheeler thought there wasn't much else to add.

"I don't want this to continue anymore. I don't think it's to continue. We're two adults here, and we're fighting like little kids, you know what I mean?" Wheeler said. "I'm happy to be here with this group of guys."

Wheeler signed a five-year, $ 118 million contract with Philadelphia this offseason after launching for the Mets since his debut season in 2013. Wheeler told the New York Post on Thursday that he returned with the Mets before signing with Philadelphia. He told the Post that "they were basically crickets."

"This is how they roll," Wheeler told the newspaper.

Van Wagenen responded sharply.

"Our health and performance department, our coaches contributed and helped him take advantage of two good half seasons in the last five years at $ 118 million," Van Wagenen told reporters on Friday. "I am proud of what our group was able to help you achieve. I am happy that you have been rewarded for it. Players deserve to be rewarded when they perform well."

That returned the ball to Wheeler's court on Saturday. It seemed fun, but did not do much more to intensify the dispute. I even had some kind words for the Mets.

“The training staff was amazing. They helped me a lot, ”said Wheeler, who had Tommy John surgery in 2015 and continued to deal with arm and shoulder problems. “They really set up a good program for me, and I really appreciate those guys. I really appreciate everything the Mets did for me, but now I'm here with the Phillies. "

This episode may reappear when the Phillies face the Mets this season, but that confrontation was always emotional.

"I don't think I need more motivation," Wheeler said. "When you face a previous team or something, we already had motivation. I don't think that gives me more. It's something small in my mind, what is happening right now. I think it exploded a bit, out of proportion."

