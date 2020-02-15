YOU. Share a candid message for your three daughters

YOU. He shared an emotional message on his social media account for his three daughters, Heiress Harris, Deyjah Harris and Zonnqiue Pullins. You disabled comments for this post.

This is probably due to the scandal that took place in 2019 and that involved his daughter Deyjah.

You may remember that he publicly stated that he accompanies her to the gynecologist just to make sure she is still a virgin.

People called him sexist and controller, and he received tons of violent reaction after the incident. Anyway, here is the Tip post:

‘My adorable little angels, amo I love you with everything I have inside me for this life and the next. May all your days be full of happiness … including this one. I know that sometimes it is difficult to deal with wit and arrogance … all for love, concern and protection of his honor, "Tip began his message.

The rapper continued and said: "I will give my life (or that of another person,quot;) for each of you at any time, without apprehension, without doubt. YOU WILL ALWAYS HAVE ALL MY LOVE … FOR ALL MY LIFE … AND AFTER! I am very proud of the ladies she is becoming and the high level of honor she maintains every day. You will never have to face any level of adversity alone … I AM ALWAYS HERE … #EndlessLove #Unconditional ".

Tip also shared a photo that shows hm, and Tiny Harris and fans love to see these two together.

Someone commented: "You are all a beautiful couple and have some beautiful children. Happy Valentine's Day to you and your loved ones."

A follower said: "I love this photo and happy Valentine's Day for you and your family," and someone else posted this: "You should do something here in Atlanta for the composers I write RNB, as well as Rap and Neo-Soul @ troubleman31 ".

Another commentator wrote: "Say hello brother," I'm glad to see you keep that black love strong. ""

Someone else posted this in the comments: "This meeting is really powerful and inspiring, well done."

Fans loved the messages these two sent on Vday.



