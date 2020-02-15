XFL Calendar Week 2: What football games are played today? TV channels, schedules, scores

%MINIFYHTMLdecbc8aaf7a3f69457346b375032374611% %MINIFYHTMLdecbc8aaf7a3f69457346b375032374612%

We are in the second week of the XFL after a successful opening weekend.

The television ratings were solid in the first week of the new football league, with an average of 3.12 million viewers among the first four games (two on Fox, one on ABC, one on ESPN). Defenders vs. Dragons averaged 3.3 million, Wildcats vs. Roughnecks averaged 3.29 million, Guardians vs.. Vipers averaged 3,385 million and Renegades vs. BattleHawks averaged 2,496 million.

We expect a decrease in the audience in Week 2, as part of the initial interest may decrease, but with three of the four games broadcast on national television, it would not be a surprise if the numbers remained stable. This week also has a couple of games that should be, on paper, very entertaining.

In week 2 we will have two clashes between undefeated teams: the Guardians in Defenders and the BattleHawks in Roughnecks. As a result, we also have two games between clubs without victories with the Vipers in Dragons and the Renegades in Wildcats.

Speaking of Renegades in Wildcats, that game should feature the XFL debuts of Landry Jones and Josh Johnson, both quarterbacks with NFL experience. Each of them was injured by their teams starting weeks, and seemed to hamper their respective offenses.

XFL Calendar Week 2: What games are today?

Here is the full schedule for week 2 of the XFL season, in addition to the final scores and how to watch each game live.

Saturday February 15

Game Time TV New York Guardians in D.C.Defensores 2 p.m. ET A B C Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons 5 pm. ET FOX

Sunday, February 16

Game Time TV Dallas Renegades in L.A. Wildcats 2 p.m. ET A B C St. Louis BattleHawks in Houston Roughnecks 5 pm. ET FS1

Saturday XFL games TV channels, live broadcast

We show you how to catch every game on Saturday.

Guardians in defenders

Kick off: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV: A B C

A B C Live broadcast: WatchESPN and the ESPN application

The Guardians and Defenders had impressive defensive performances in their Week 1 victories. New York had a better overall defensive performance, yielding only three points. The Guardians also compiled eight quarterback hits, five catches and three turnovers. The Defenders also forced three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown and a blocked clearance returned for a touchdown. We'll see if New York can maintain its stellar defense this week against a strong DC offensive led by Cardale Jones. Whoever wins this game will take over the number 1 spot in the East ranking.

Dragon Vipers

Kick off: 5 pm. ET

5 pm. ET TV: FOX

FOX Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

The Vipers are in the middle of a quarterback controversy, at least their fans expect them to be. The starting quarterback Aaron Murray had problems in his debut, while the substitute Quinton Flowers (who also appeared as a runner on the list) was able to move the ball. However, none of the quarterbacks could take Tampa Bay to the final zone. But the quarterback's controversy can be resolved by Week 2, as Murray deals with a foot injury. The Dragons, on the other hand, were able to move the ball in attack, scoring three touchdowns. But Seattle also circled the ball three times, including a crucial loose ball from the red zone. This should be a fun game between two games looking for their first win of the season.

Sunday XFL game television channels, live broadcast

We show you how to catch every game on Sunday.

Forsaken in wildcats

Kick off: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV: A B C

A B C Live broadcast: WatchESPN and the ESPN application

As we mentioned earlier, these two teams have no victories, but neither did they have their initial quarterbacks. Landry Jones (Renegades) and Josh Johnson (Wildcats) are likely to return to their respective teams, which should boost both offenses. The Forsaken fought especially without Jones, scoring only nine points. Dallas was considered a 9.5 point favorite last week, and didn't even score as much. However, for the Wildcats, it will be more about improving defense. Los Angeles fired his defensive coordinator after just one game, so we'll have to see if that changes anything for Week 2.

BattleHawks in Roughnecks

Kick off: 5 pm. ET

5 pm. ET TV: FS1

FS1 Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

This is the second game of undefeated teams that face each other in Week 2. The BattleHawks won Week 1 with an attack and attack strategy. St. Louis had two of the three best runners in Week 1, including quarterback Jordan Ta & # 39; amu, who ran for 77 yards. Starting to run, Matt Jones had 21 carries for 85 yards on the ground. The Roughnecks were able to dominate through the air when quarterback P.J. Walker won the League Star of the Week, throwing a total of 272 yards with four touchdowns. We will have to see which approach will win in the end.