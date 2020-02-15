Woman in critical condition after triple shooting in Olney – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – A woman is in critical condition after a triple shooting in Olney's section of the city. The Philadelphia police rushed to the 5700 block of North 2nd Street just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a fight led to a shooting.

%MINIFYHTML54209fd7ad5127fc97460b8216d47b5213% %MINIFYHTML54209fd7ad5127fc97460b8216d47b5214%

The 25-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she appears in critical condition.

%MINIFYHTML54209fd7ad5127fc97460b8216d47b5215% %MINIFYHTML54209fd7ad5127fc97460b8216d47b5216%

Two men are also in the hospital but both are in stable condition.

Police say a house across the street was hit by two bullets, but no one was injured.

Authorities will now use surveillance videos of the area.