Within the search for what happened to the news anchor Jodi Huisentruit

Something happened to Jodi Huisentruit. Exactly what remains a mystery.

The 27-year-old from Long Prairie, Minnesota, found her way to Mason City, Iowa, the last of several stops she had made in the common path of journalists spreading the market to an increasingly large market. She was a morning presenter on KIMT-TV, serving northern central Iowa and southeastern Minnesota, and woke up before dawn every day in time to Sunrise at 6 a.m., he aspired to nationalize someday.

"She wanted to be famous," said childhood friend Kim Feist 48 hours.

June 27, 1995 Sunrise Producer Amy Kuns called Huisentruit home shortly after 4 a.m. to see why he was not yet at work, since he was usually there around 3 a.m.

"I called her twice. I talked to her and woke her up the first time," Kuns recalled in a 2011 interview with the WFLA news anchor. Josh BensonWho co-founded FindJodi.com with the journalist Gary Peterson in 2003. "The second time, it rang and rang. I don't remember the times. He had obviously woken her up. He asked me what time it was. I told him. He said he would be right."

Kuns told Benson to check the police report for the exact time he called, but if his memory didn't fail, it was 4:10 a.m.