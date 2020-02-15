Wincanton out; others check | Racing news







This afternoon's meeting in Wincanton has been abandoned with the situation monitored continuously in Haydock, Lingfield and Ascot.

Inspections were conducted at the four meetings in anticipation of the storm Dennis hitting the country.

Rain is forecast almost everywhere on an already saturated terrain that is still recovering from the Ciara storm.

Unfortunately, it was too much for Wincanton, which was due to organizing the Betway Kingway Hurdle, one of the most outstanding races of the season on the track.

Just after 8 am, Wincanton's Twitter feed posted: "The races have been abandoned. Wind gusts have reached more than 30 mph and are expected to increase. The straight rear is flooded, it is impossible to track and not will withstand more rainfall. "

Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield received a green light from their morning inspections, however, the situation in all three could change as the day progresses.

Betfiar Ascot Chase is the characteristic race of the day and the Ascot racecourse tweeted: "The 8 am inspection has been approved. In view of the forecast for the strengthening of the winds; the conditions will be monitored and a new inspection will be called if conditions deteriorate to the extent that the race meeting may be at risk. The current situation is smooth, heavy in some places. "

Haydock is ready to organize the Great National Unibet Test and the situation is similar in Merseyside.

A tweet said: "Haydock Park has passed the precautionary inspection and is in a position to compete today. However, due to the severe weather forecast later today, we will continue to monitor the conditions; an additional inspection will be carried out if conditions worsen ".

Lingfield is in the same boat and course employee George Hill tweeted: "8:30 AM APPROVED preventive inspection – there are currently no problems to compete, however, an additional PRECAUTIONARY INSPECTION is planned for 11:30. Current wind speeds ( at 07:45): average wind speed of 13 mph and burst speed of 25 mph. "

There are currently no problems in Newcastle before their evening meeting, however, the situation is also being monitored there in case conditions worsen.