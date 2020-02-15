Will this be Jimmie Johnson's last Daytona 500? Not necessarily

%MINIFYHTML365ff14f6fab44be120c6fafb71b11bf11% %MINIFYHTML365ff14f6fab44be120c6fafb71b11bf12%

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will compete in his last full-time NASCAR season in 2020, but the two-time winner of the Daytona 500 Miles would not claim that the 500 Miles Sunday's Daytona are absolute. latest.

The popular champion said he is not ready to give up the races altogether and, unlike some of his retired contemporaries, he has no immediate plans to move to the television booth.

"I could be on the road," Johnson said. "I feel that I still have things I want to do and achieve behind the wheel. And when that fades, I would say that maybe there is a possibility (to make television). I don't have,quot; I didn't look for that or put much time or effort into it. I still have things that I want to achieve behind the wheel. "

Johnson has mentioned on numerous occasions that he will be open to all races once he departs from his full-time NASCAR duties, from off-road racing to IMSA sports cars and occasional NASCAR Cup matches at certain locations. He discarded the 500 miles of Indianapolis, but was open to an IndyCar route event, perhaps.

"It could be my last 500 (Sunday), I don't know," Johnson said. "I'm officially retiring from 38 weekends a year at the end of the season. I know, but the right situation, I would definitely consider it. I know I can't close my competitive nature at the end of the year and call it good."

Johnson finished second in his Duel 150 qualifying race on Thursday and will start Sunday at Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, Fox) sixth in his No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro Hendrick Motorsports.

Daytona International Speedway has made special plans to honor Johnson before Sunday's green flag. There has been a kiosk in the box throughout the weekend that shows the highlights of Johnson's two victories at the Daytona 500 in 2006 and 2013.

There will be a video in tribute to Johnson before the race highlighting the achievements of his career in the championship and showing several tributes from other drivers. A long introduction will take place during the "pilot introduction,quot; part of the previous race and Johnson will lead the field in one of the warm-up laps before the start of the race.