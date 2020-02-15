Will media freedom survive in the Philippines? The | Philippines

%MINIFYHTML7d315524e5575bf2f91cc58e6ad99f3f11% %MINIFYHTML7d315524e5575bf2f91cc58e6ad99f3f12%

It has been described as the most severe attack against media freedom in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte has presented a petition from the Supreme Court to close ABS-CBN, the country largest television network, accusing her of committing "highly abusive practices."

%MINIFYHTML7d315524e5575bf2f91cc58e6ad99f3f13% %MINIFYHTML7d315524e5575bf2f91cc58e6ad99f3f14%

Duterte has repeatedly pledged to stop network operations and has threatened other media outlets.

%MINIFYHTML7d315524e5575bf2f91cc58e6ad99f3f15% %MINIFYHTML7d315524e5575bf2f91cc58e6ad99f3f16%

In a protest on Friday, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines accused the Duterte government of trying to silence media critics.

So, will freedom of expression survive in one of the largest democracies in Asia?

Presenter: Bah Thibault madness

Guests:

Harry Roque – Former Duterte spokesperson and lawyer

Richard Heydarian – political scientist, author of, The Rise of Duterte: a populist revolt against elite democracy

Danilo Arao – Professor of journalism, University of the Philippines.

Source: Al Jazeera News