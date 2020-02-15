Why the thing about Harry is important

The poet Rupi Kaur wrote in his collection 2017 The sun and its flowers:

representation

Is vital

otherwise the butterfly

surrounded by a group of moths

unable to see himself

will keep trying to become the moth

This notion, this state of life, is something that LGBTQ children know well. We grow up knowing that we are different, observing a media landscape that only tends to reinforce those feelings of alienation by depriving ourselves of images, characters and stories that can let us know that there is a way forward, that we are not alone in the world.

The moths were still showing us moths because it never occurred to them that there could even be butterflies outside, starving to death. And so, we backed off, hoping everyone thinks we are moths too. Easier that way.

But what happens with butterflies and moths is that both need nectar to survive.

It is a fact that is not lost for the people behind What's up with Harry, the last piece of nectar destined to offer the hungry butterflies of the world some satiety, comfort and community.