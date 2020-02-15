Why the thing about Harry is important

Free form
The poet Rupi Kaur wrote in his collection 2017 The sun and its flowers:
representation
Is vital
otherwise the butterfly
surrounded by a group of moths
unable to see himself
will keep trying to become the moth
This notion, this state of life, is something that LGBTQ children know well. We grow up knowing that we are different, observing a media landscape that only tends to reinforce those feelings of alienation by depriving ourselves of images, characters and stories that can let us know that there is a way forward, that we are not alone in the world.
The moths were still showing us moths because it never occurred to them that there could even be butterflies outside, starving to death. And so, we backed off, hoping everyone thinks we are moths too. Easier that way.
But what happens with butterflies and moths is that both need nectar to survive.
It is a fact that is not lost for the people behind What's up with Harry, the last piece of nectar destined to offer the hungry butterflies of the world some satiety, comfort and community.
Debuting in Freeform on Saturday, February 15 as the first feature film of the cable network, the film, truly the first of its kind in the history of television, may seem a bit to moths. A romantic comedy from beginning to end, the film tells the story of the enemies of high school Sam (Jake Borelli) and Harry (Niko Terho), pushed into the orbit of the other years later, in less than ideal circumstances, just by, they guessed it, sparks to fly after Sam, proud and proud, learns that his only tormentor has evolved and embraced his pansexuality.
Charming, they will say, but hardly revolutionary.
And yet, for the butterflies, those little hungry wonders that just want to be reflected, there is a revolution in the mundane. (It's not that the movie is mundane. We've seen it. It's anything but that.)
"We all want to be seen," writer-director Peter Paige He told E! News by phone before the film's debut. "That is the simple truth. And for whatever reason, we as a culture have chosen the black box hung on our walls as the kind of great arbiter of truth in this culture. Television is power. And when you don't see yourself reflected there, it's very easy to feel invisible. "
Arriving on board the project after other executive producers Greg Gugliotta Y F.J. Denny he sold it to Freeform, Paige, who helped usher in an era of gay representation on television two decades ago as one of the stars of the innovative showtime Queer as Folk, helped shape the movie it is today, rewriting the script to marry his love for classic romantic comedies with the specificity of the gay experience.
"I am a big fan of romantic comedies. I always have been. I was the first in a seat on a Friday night when a Sandra Bullock or a Julia Roberts open movie, "he explained." And I wanted to create something that would honor all those movies, share that vocabulary, but be specific and unique to queer men. And from which the twists and turns inherent in that script would be different and unique because the characters, if that makes sense. "
Of course, there are no romantic comedies without a couple of clues whose chemistry you can practically reach and play if you wish. Then, Paige was cut off when he went to look for Sam and Harry. For the first, a three-decade dinner with BFF. Krista Vernoff, who turns out to be the current showrunner in Grey's Anatomy Y Station 19, I would put it on the road to Borelli.
"When I was presenting Sam's character, she said: & # 39; Do you mean Jake Borelli? & # 39; And I thought, & # 39; Oh, I mean Jake Borelli. In fact, I've been thinking about him , but what a great idea & # 39; ", he told us. "And then I go, I write the movie, we make a couple of drafts. Suddenly, it has a green light, and I call it. And I say: & # 39; Hi, the network is really excited about Jake's idea, let's do an offer. And she said: & # 39; Oh, no, no, he has a job at Grey's Anatomyand he appears in Station 19. We have crosses happening. I can't let it go & # 39; ".
It was a blow to Paige, who had to go back and start reading other actors, all of whom he found charming, but none felt quite right. Then, when they got to the chemistry readings, he turned to his friend once more, hoping something could be done. "I called her and thought, & # 39; is there really, Really Can I get Jake in any way for a few weeks? And she was like, & # 39; Ugh. Give me an hour, "he revealed." And she called me back and said: & # 39; Alright, I'm rewriting something. I'm writing it out of something, I'm moving something so you can have it. I would not do this for another living human being on the planet. But yes, you can have it & # 39; ".
"Krista really put his neck on the line to make this happen," Borelli told us in a separate interview. "And it's really thanks to her that I was even free to do the project. She had a lot to do with it. So that was wonderful."
As Borelli pointed out, it is Vernoff who attributes the new platform they have given him, while she created her Gray & # 39; s Levi Schmidt and worked with him on the exit of the character as gay in season 15 of the show, a movement that led the actor out of the closet professionally.
"There was a large part of me that, when I said yes, I thought: & # 39; All the fears I had before being in this industry and being pigeonholed in a certain way, all these fears that my career could actually culminating in my role as Levi, who might not get to play something so surprising after that, "they were really quite strong," he admitted. "And then I found out about this movie, and how much instrumental factor I had been in it and how Peter He had me in mind from the beginning. One, I was excited and then two, it eased me a bit. Many of these fears I had, you know, maybe it would stop working after accepting this role of Levi Schmidt in Gray & # 39; s. So it's quite massive, a long short story. "
Borelli says he's making history on LGBTQ television in two spaces, first with his role as Gray's first gay doctor in the show's first gay relationship: fans will remember that Sara Ramirezfrom Callie and Jessica CapshawArizona was the first queer couple on the show, and now here, with the first queer romantic comedy made for TV, it's not lost for him.
"We must all remember that I am a member of the audience myself and, as a strange person growing up, I simply craved movies and TV shows like this," he told us. "I would dig in the field to try to find a role that I could relate to in the media that was outside when I was little and it was very difficult. So I did not miss how huge it is that there are even stories like this at this time and what which can mean for a young queer person who grows up and is reflected, to almost validate that our love stories are worthwhile, that our love stories are also valuable. It's huge. And so, to be part of that, I'm still trembling and my fingers still tremble when I think about that. "
"What I love so much about him in this role is that he is very specific," Paige told us about Borelli's performance. "He is very clear about who Sam is and Sam's peculiarities and Sam's need to control and Sam's lack of love. He brings all that to each scene, but within all that specificity, he manages to be so human and so easy to relate. It's so cool, you know, a little weird to every man, I think, you want him so much that he finds what he wants. And to be able to receive it, you know? And that's what makes him a great hero of romantic comedy. "
As for finding his Harry, Paige says that newcomer Terho materialized as if from nowhere just when the project needed him most. "We had been looking for Harry and we had seen, again, many great actors. And suddenly, this film appears in New York and I get chills all over my body," he revealed. "I thought, & # 39; Oh, there is something really special there & # 39; I thought, & # 39; who is he? & # 39; And I tried to look for his resume, and it didn't exist. I thought:" Oh, OMG. All right, well, let's take it to a plane. Let's take it here to read about chemistry. it will be a situation of high pressure and stress, and we will see how it does it. "
"Niko is from Barbados and has this incredible cold island feeling, you know? That feeling that nothing is too important," Paige continued. "And he entered and it was easy on his skin and he could talk and listen. And that is, I think, for young actors, that is the first thing that comes out the window is the ability to listen. And it is the most critical, especially when you're filming a character piece, you know? I was so present with Jake and they simply lit up the room and there was never any question. "
"This is Niko's first job as an actor," he said. "It's something amazing what he did. And it's not easy. That job he has, he's doing physical comedy, he's making public love protests. He manages to be fun and serious and present and a fool and completely oblivious – he really does something very, very special, and he does it so easily. "
That the film is broadcast on Freeform, a network with which Paige has had a strong working relationship since he launched it The Foster In 2012, when it was still called ABC Family, it is not lost in the director of the film or its star. Paige, who said he felt no resistance at all in The Thing About Harry, said it is the perfect home for his film, not just because "they have been champions of LGBTQ voices and the visibility of LGBTQ characters since I started working there. ". but because "they did it,quot;.
"I mean, nobody else bought it. No one else was asking for it," he continued. "So they put their money there and it's their great Valentine's movie. That's where they decided to put their dollars. And that's worth pointing out."
For Borelli, who remembers watching episodes of Degrassi: the next generation in the middle of the night growing up in Ohio to drink the sweet nectar of representation in a way that made him feel "as if there was something wrong with you doing that," Paige agreed.
"It is really important for me to show, especially to young people, that it is so "And we are not telling stories about shame and the trials and tribulations of going out," he told us. "We're really just telling love stories about how wonderful strange love can be. And I think it's something super important, which is also why it's amazing that this project is on a platform like Freeform and is backed by one of the biggest companies in the world, Disney, do you know what I mean? It's so amazing that these companies finally say: & # 39; You know what? It's worth telling these stories & # 39; ".
While they both anticipate that not everyone in the Queer community will fall in love with Sam and Harry: "When you're doing something new that people are hungry for, they want to identify with him in the most specific way possible." Paige told us. "I understand. I understand." Borelli is watching those who know he will.
"We have to remember that the queer community is so vast and so incredible and has so many different types of beautiful people that there is no way that a single project can please every person in the queer community. And that's fine." But I know that people what this movie is for, they're going to love it, "he said." I always think this is the kind of movie I would have killed to see when I was a teenager. And anyone in the queer community was a teenager and could have used a movie like this. So I'm excited for people to see it … I love this movie, and it already means a lot to me. So yes, I know it will mean a lot to many other people. "
For Borelli, the hope is that What's up with Harry it will open doors to more queer programming paths, to tell queer stories of all kinds. "We're just getting better and we're just making and supporting more and more queer stories. So, honestly, I have high hopes. I just think the more versions of people we publish, the better," he said. "And I think many of these larger companies are really supporting that idea now, and they are really seeing that these stories have value."
"Does that mean there will be a Hallmark Christmas movie about queer people? I don't know. I think it's certainly necessary because I know a lot of people who are obsessed with Hallmark," he continued laughing. "I think it would be a bad business not to do it, frankly. But, you know, small steps. I think it will be movies like this that people who will show these bigger companies really will enjoy."
As for those butterflies that look at home, if they can return to the world with their wings a little higher in the middle of the endless sea of moths? Complete metamorphosis
What's up with Harry premieres on Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. in free form.
