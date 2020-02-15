What to expect during the 2020 census – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML14399c35937e3dd630647dada76f67dd11% %MINIFYHTML14399c35937e3dd630647dada76f67dd12%

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Illinois receives about $ 55 billion each year in federal funds, and everything is based on the census. There is a tight timeline to ensure everyone is counted.

When the census approaches, you can expect many more patriotic announcements in several different languages. Demographic data and population numbers will affect the next decade of federal funding and representation of Congress in each area of ​​the country.

"We completed an operation that consisted of a door-to-door address survey to ensure we had a complete and accurate list," said Marilyn Sanders, Chicago regional director of the United States Census Bureau.

His team started going out in October. January focused on recruiting more employees. February will be dedicated to discovering specific people in shelters, senior centers and universities. A bombardment of 95% of mailboxes across the country begins in mid-March. April 1 is the "Census Day,quot;.

"The first is an invitation," he said. "Then you get a reminder card, and then you receive a reminder letter."

You will not receive the familiar-looking questionnaire in the first three emails.

Federals expect to save paper and increase response rates by encouraging participation in the census online or by phone.

There are several key dates in the census timeline, such as May 12. That is when the census sends its troops, for hundreds of thousands, in our region of eight states.

Most will be armed with official equipment, laptops and iPhones, while others handle the lines inside.

During the summer, you can receive a visit or call after submitting your information.

"The subsequent enumeration survey helps us determine the excessive or insufficient population count," Sanders said. "It's easy, safe and important."

and March 31 is the deadline to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.

A full report must be presented at the president's desk on December 31.