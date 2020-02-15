What time is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest contest today? Television channel, live broadcast and participants for 2020

Find those accessories and call your alley mates. It's time for the NBA Slam Dunk 2020 contest.

%MINIFYHTML31e4a79dacee9424f95f73a3cdac46bd11% %MINIFYHTML31e4a79dacee9424f95f73a3cdac46bd12%

This year's event brings to Chicago some of the best dunkers in the league, including a former Slam Dunk champion. It should be an electric night as the flyers seek to surprise the crowd of the United Center.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the Slam Dunk 2020 contest, including a list of participants, a history of previous winners and how to watch live on television.

ALL-STAR 2020: Rosters for Team LeBron, Team Giannis

What time is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020?

Date: Saturday February 15

Saturday February 15 Time: After the conclusion of the skills challenge and the 3-point contest

The Slam Dunk 2020 contest will be held on Saturday, February 15. It will be the final event of the night after the skills challenge and the 3-point contest. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest contest on?

Television channel: TNT

TNT Live broadcast: See TNT

The Slam Dunk 2020 contest will be broadcast live on TNT after the skills challenge and the 3-point contest. You can also broadcast the contest through the Watch TNT application.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest participants 2020

Player Equipment Pos. Height Pat Connaughton Dollars guard 6-5 Aaron Gordon Magic Ahead 6-8 Dwight Howard Lakers Center 6-10 Derrick Jones Jr. Hot Ahead 6-6

Howard, the 2008 champion of Slam Dunk, will return to the competition for the first time in more than a decade. Gordon and Jones finished second in previous appearances in the contest. Connaughton will join the field for the first time in his career.

NBA Judges Slam Dunk Contest, 2020 format

The Slam Dunk 2020 contest features four players competing in two rounds. Each player tries two mates each in the first round, then the two highest scorers advance to the final round. The remaining players perform two more kills to determine a winner. Each dump will be rated on a scale of 6-10 by five judges, allowing a minimum score of 30 and a maximum score of 50.

The judges for the Slam Dunk 2020 contest will be Common, Chadwick Boseman, Candace Parker, Scottie Pippen and Dwyane Wade.

Previous NBA winners Slam Dunk Contest