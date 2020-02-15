What time is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest contest today? Television channel, live broadcast and participants for 2020

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>What time is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest contest today? Television channel, live broadcast and participants for 2020

Find those accessories and call your alley mates. It's time for the NBA Slam Dunk 2020 contest.

This year's event brings to Chicago some of the best dunkers in the league, including a former Slam Dunk champion. It should be an electric night as the flyers seek to surprise the crowd of the United Center.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the Slam Dunk 2020 contest, including a list of participants, a history of previous winners and how to watch live on television.

ALL-STAR 2020: Rosters for Team LeBron, Team Giannis

What time is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020?

  • Date: Saturday February 15
  • Time: After the conclusion of the skills challenge and the 3-point contest

The Slam Dunk 2020 contest will be held on Saturday, February 15. It will be the final event of the night after the skills challenge and the 3-point contest. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest contest on?

  • Television channel: TNT
  • Live broadcast: See TNT

The Slam Dunk 2020 contest will be broadcast live on TNT after the skills challenge and the 3-point contest. You can also broadcast the contest through the Watch TNT application.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest participants 2020

Player Equipment Pos. Height
Pat Connaughton Dollars guard 6-5
Aaron Gordon Magic Ahead 6-8
Dwight Howard Lakers Center 6-10
Derrick Jones Jr. Hot Ahead 6-6

Howard, the 2008 champion of Slam Dunk, will return to the competition for the first time in more than a decade. Gordon and Jones finished second in previous appearances in the contest. Connaughton will join the field for the first time in his career.

NBA Judges Slam Dunk Contest, 2020 format

The Slam Dunk 2020 contest features four players competing in two rounds. Each player tries two mates each in the first round, then the two highest scorers advance to the final round. The remaining players perform two more kills to determine a winner. Each dump will be rated on a scale of 6-10 by five judges, allowing a minimum score of 30 and a maximum score of 50.

The judges for the Slam Dunk 2020 contest will be Common, Chadwick Boseman, Candace Parker, Scottie Pippen and Dwyane Wade.

Previous NBA winners Slam Dunk Contest

Year Winner Equipment
2019 Hamidou Diallo Thunder
2018 Donovan Mitchell Jazz
2017 Glenn Robinson III Pacers
2016 Zach LaVine Timber Wolves
2015 Zach LaVine Timber Wolves
2014 Paul George, Terrence Ross, John Wall East
2013 Terrence Ross Raptors
2012 Jeremy Evans Jazz
2011 Blake griffin Scissors
2010 Nate robinson Knicks
2009 Nate robinson Knicks
2008 Dwight Howard Magic
2007 Gerald green Celts
2006 Nate robinson Knicks
2005 Josh Smith Hawks
2004 Fred Jones Pacers
2003 Jason Richardson Warriors
2002 Jason Richardson Warriors
2001 Desmond Mason Sonic
2000 Vince Carter Raptors
1997 Kobe Bryant Lakers
nineteen ninety six Brent Barry Scissors
nineteen ninety five Harold miner Hot
1994 Isiah Rider Timber Wolves
1993 Harold miner Hot
1992 Cedric Ceballos Suns
1991 Dee brown Celts
1990 Dominique Wilkins Hawks
1989 Kenny Walker Knicks
1988 Michael Jordan Bulls
1987 Michael Jordan Bulls
1986 Spud Webb Hawks
1985 Dominique Wilkins Hawks
1984 Larry nance Suns

