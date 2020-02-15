What Kevin Garnett said after being named Hall of Fame finalist

%MINIFYHTML59c68e9720157f523a1832b3da88ee0f11% %MINIFYHTML59c68e9720157f523a1832b3da88ee0f12%

Kevin Garnett doesn't usually run out of words.

However, on Friday night, after learning that he was named a finalist for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class, the former Celtic was clearly overwhelmed trying to convey how much honor means.

"This is one of the most … go … get it," he told Matt Winer of NBA TV on a video The Celtics tweeted. "This is one of the most overwhelming situations I've been in."

Kevin Garnett gets excited after being chosen as a finalist for the @Hoophall 🏀 pic.twitter.com/wfhnkODaBm – Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 15, 2020

Garnett, who also learned Thursday that the Celtics will remove his shirt, has had a hectic week. The 2008 and 15-time All-Star champion said the Hall of Fame is something you "really don't think about,quot; and "don't really dream about," "it just happens."

Winer asked Garnett what the boy who made the jump to the NBA in 1995 would think about this achievement.

"I would probably think this was amazing here," Garnett said.

In a separate session, with a small group of reporters, Garnett said "everything stopped a little,quot; when he heard his name. He was watching a tribute video to Kobe Bryant, and said he "hit home,quot; why all those players were there. He said he hadn't felt real up to that point, but he finally sank Friday night.

"I am more than honored for this," he said. "This is over my head."

Garnett, who was the Most Valuable Player in the NBA in 2004, will join Bryant and Tim Duncan, among others, on the ballot. To obtain induction, finalists need a minimum of 18 of 24 votes from the honors committee.

The class will be announced in April, and Garnett seems to be a lock.