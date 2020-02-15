What channel is NY Guardians vs. today? DC Defenders? Time, TV schedule for the game XFL Week 2

%MINIFYHTMLec4a5877ae252ecafdd802faeb0cc68811% %MINIFYHTMLec4a5877ae252ecafdd802faeb0cc68812%

The XFL was relaunched last weekend to an audience of millions. The spectators had their first look at a league with new rules (do the teams go for one, two or three with PAT?) And an unprecedented access to players and coaches that is already causing the teams to adjust. We may have even seen too much.

%MINIFYHTMLec4a5877ae252ecafdd802faeb0cc68813% %MINIFYHTMLec4a5877ae252ecafdd802faeb0cc68814%

The four games averaged an impressive 3.12 million viewers in the first weekend, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Three of the four opening weekend games also surpassed all the NBA and college basketball broadcasts of the previous week.

%MINIFYHTMLec4a5877ae252ecafdd802faeb0cc68815% %MINIFYHTMLec4a5877ae252ecafdd802faeb0cc68816%

The large audience is certainly not a bad thing, but neither does it necessarily amount to future success. Last year, the AAF reached similar numbers on its inaugural weekend before the league stopped operating with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The television ratings for week 2 and the rest of the season will be equally important.

MORE XFL: Rules | Schedule | Uniforms | Lists

What does the league have for week 2? Each of the two games will feature a pair of undefeated teams, including a clash between former Big Ten quarterbacks. The New York Guardians (1-0) travel to the nation's capital to face the DC Defenders on Saturday. Quarterback Matt McGloin led the Guardians to a decisive 23-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Vipers in Week 1. The Penn State product added a hasty touchdown to a solid day in the air, with 15 of 29 for 182 yards and a touchdown.

The other side of the ball could provide more intrigue. The quarterback of defenders Cardale Jones is undefeated as a starter in college or professionals. Jones assumed the position of starting quarterback for Ohio State in the 2014 Big Ten championship game and led the Buckeyes to a 59-0 victory over Wisconsin. He then defeated Alabama and Oregon in the College Football Playoff on his way to a national championship. Jones won the first seven games of the 2015 season before being elected to J.T. Barrett

He went 12-0 in his career with a 31-19 victory over the Seattle Dragons on the opening weekend of the XFL, completing 16 of 26 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. The jury is still in defense against which it will compete on Sunday. The Guardians were all over the defensive on Week 1 with two interceptions and three forced loose balls. The three points they allowed were the least given in the league. The 394 yards they allowed were the most allowed in the league.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about watching the game New York Guardians vs. D. Defenders, including start time, television channel and a full XFL calendar for Week 2.

MORE: XFL Week 2 odds, selections, predictions

What channel are the New York Guardians in DC Defenders today?

Saturday's XFL game between the New York Guardians and the DC Defenders will air nationwide on ABC. XFL games can also be broadcast live on Watch ESPN or by downloading the ESPN application.

What time is the game Guardians vs. XFL Defenders?

Date: Saturday February 15

Saturday February 15 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Audi Field, Washington D.C.

The XFL game of Week 2 between the New York Guardians and the DC Defenders is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 15. The Defenders play their home games at Audi Field, with capacity for 20,000 people and is also the local stadium of the MLS D.C. United.

MORE NEWS FROM XFL:

XFL Calendar Week 2

Saturday February 15

Game Time TV New York Guardians in D.C.Defensores 2 p.m. ET A B C Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons 5 pm. ET FOX

Sunday, February 16