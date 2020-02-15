Wendy Williams apologizes to the gay community: "I love you and I support you!"

The Queen Wendy Williams talk show yesterday apologized to the LGBTQ community, after it was criticized for comments that many saw as "anti-gay,quot; during a recent episode of their daytime show.

On Thursday's "Wendy Williams Show," the beautiful presenter tried to tell a joke, where the key point was her scolding gay men for "wearing our skirts and our heels." Many Twitter users were offended by Wendy's joke and immediately criticized her for the comments.

Wendy listened to his comments, and now he has spoken, apologizing to all those who the LBGTQ community

Wendy shared a video shared on social media on Friday and said: "I didn't mean to offend my LGBTQ + community on yesterday's program … one thing I can tell you now is that I never do the show in a place of malice. … I didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings. I'm just having a conversation. "

"I'm 55 years old and maybe it sounded like your aunt, your mother, your older sister or someone out of touch," Williams reflected in his apology video. "I am not out of touch, except, perhaps, yesterday, in saying what I said. Therefore, I deeply apologize and deeply appreciate the support I receive from the community."

"I will do better," he promised his followers. “I appreciate that you supported me. Thank you."

Here is Wendy: