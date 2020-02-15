Home Entertainment Wendy Williams apologizes to the gay community: "I love you and I...

Wendy Williams apologizes to the gay community: "I love you and I support you!"

The Queen Wendy Williams talk show yesterday apologized to the LGBTQ community, after it was criticized for comments that many saw as "anti-gay,quot; during a recent episode of their daytime show.

On Thursday's "Wendy Williams Show," the beautiful presenter tried to tell a joke, where the key point was her scolding gay men for "wearing our skirts and our heels." Many Twitter users were offended by Wendy's joke and immediately criticized her for the comments.

