W Brom 2 – 2 N Forest

%MINIFYHTMLed15a2cf8d5443e21c85495cb8ecb9b711% %MINIFYHTMLed15a2cf8d5443e21c85495cb8ecb9b712%

Matty Cash scored a tie in detention time, as Nottingham Forest denied West Brom the opportunity to advance nine points at the summit of the Sky Bet Championship in a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns.

%MINIFYHTMLed15a2cf8d5443e21c85495cb8ecb9b713% %MINIFYHTMLed15a2cf8d5443e21c85495cb8ecb9b714%

Sheffield United Callum Robinson borrower hid his first goal for the Baggies (37), but Kyle Bartley converted a cross in his own net to level the tie in the middle of the road (45).

%MINIFYHTMLed15a2cf8d5443e21c85495cb8ecb9b715% %MINIFYHTMLed15a2cf8d5443e21c85495cb8ecb9b716%

The left side of the forest, Tobias Figueiredo, scored the second goal of the game to give the leaders of the league the leadership once again (65), but Cash managed to win a valuable point for the hopes of promoting visitors with a blow at a late angle (90 + 1).

While the hosts retain a seven-point lead over Leeds, which is in second place, before Saturday's action, Sabri Lamouchi's team moves over Brentford to the fourth after their tenth draw of the campaign.

More to follow …