W Brom 2 – 2 N Forest

Matty Cash scored a tie in detention time, as Nottingham Forest denied West Brom the opportunity to advance nine points at the summit of the Sky Bet Championship in a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns.

Sheffield United Callum Robinson borrower hid his first goal for the Baggies (37), but Kyle Bartley converted a cross in his own net to level the tie in the middle of the road (45).

The left side of the forest, Tobias Figueiredo, scored the second goal of the game to give the leaders of the league the leadership once again (65), but Cash managed to win a valuable point for the hopes of promoting visitors with a blow at a late angle (90 + 1).

While the hosts retain a seven-point lead over Leeds, which is in second place, before Saturday's action, Sabri Lamouchi's team moves over Brentford to the fourth after their tenth draw of the campaign.

How Forest secured a dramatic point in The Hawthorns

On the opening day of the season, West Brom had taken the points with a 2-1 victory in the inverse match at City Ground, having won the victory despite Cash's first game. In West Midlands it was they who got out of the traps, but as fast as they had, they almost escaped.

A laborious run down the left flank led to a crossroads of Yuri Ribeiro that found Lewis Grabban six yards away; The forward has a fearsome reputation from that kind of distance, but planted his header on the left post.

Image:

Matty Cash celebrates Nottingham Forest's draw goal against West Brom



Ribeiro was at the center of the action shortly after, but for totally different reasons. He jumped to hook the ball to the edge of the Forest penalty area, but Jake Livermore committed a foul, who was lucky to escape the penalty after catching the shin on the left side with an apparent seal in the air.

Eight minutes before the break, West Brom took the lead when Robinson picked up Matheus Pereira's pass after picking up Samba Sow's pocket, opened his body and passed Brice Samba, but was level at the break after Bartley connected with Sammy Ameobi's cross before Grabban could.

74 & # 39; WBA 2-1 #NFFC: Keith Stroud is furious as he is forced to give Matt Phillips a yellow card for a late challenge to Yuri Ribeiro. – Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 15, 2020

After a messy start in the second half, Slaven Bilic's team came forward, but in controversial circumstances. Although Ameobi had received a foul in half of the Baggies, referee Keith Stroud told them to play, allowing them to counterattack with a one-man advantage and retake the advantage when the furious Figueiredo slipped a Livermore cross over the line.

Team news The head of West Brom, Slaven Bilic, was left with the same initial lineup that beat Reading 2-1 in the middle of the week, with this the third consecutive game that has named the same team. Meanwhile, after resting several players for the loss to Charlton on Tuesday, Sabri Lamouchi rejoined Samba Sow, Sammy Ameobi and Lewis Grabban with five changes.

The energetic and dramatic nature of the game continued, first when Joe Lolley was denied a penalty after Bartley managed his center and then when Figueiredo was inches from a second goal on his own afternoon afternoon.

He took a final turn in the first minute of the detention time, when Cash found space to make a shot in the left corner of the net, earning Forest a point with his only shot at target. But although Robinson seemed to have won it for the Baggies in the last seconds when he took a free kick from Kamil Grosicki on the line, it was discussed offside.

Whats Next?

Both parties are next in action at 3pm on Saturday, February 22. West Brom travels to Bristol City, while Nottingham Forest receives QPR in City Ground.