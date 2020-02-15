Vitality Netball Superleague 2020: First Part Franchise Franchise | Netball news





Memories of a 2019 Grand Final victory will boost Manchester Thunder's work

As the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season is getting closer and closer, we execute the rule on the first five franchises that will be taken to court on February 22.

As the 2020 Vitality Netball Superleague season is getting closer and closer, we execute the rule on the first five franchises that will be taken to court on February 22.

%MINIFYHTML9527200b7ee6c9e9c8445b968559086311% %MINIFYHTML9527200b7ee6c9e9c8445b968559086312%

All parties will begin their campaigns at Arena Birmingham with the Season Opener and all five matches will be shown live on Sky sports and broadcast on the Sky sports Youtube channel.

The day of raising the curtain, which is an additional round, will feature teams that play against an opponent for the third time and the season calendar begins.

After a busy low season that included player transfers and head coach movements, this preview is the first to analyze each franchise in detail. First stop, Manchester Thunder, Wasps Netball, Team Bath Netball, Loughborough Lightning and Saracens Mavericks.

Manchester Thunder

Thunder has his sights set on backing his 2019 title winning campaign

Last season's result: Champions

Champions Coach: Karen Greig

Karen Greig First three games: Wasps Netball (season opener), Severn Stars (A) and Loughborough Lightning (H)

At the Copper Box Arena on May 18 of last year, Thunder earned his third victory of the season over Wasps Netball and finished his five-year wait for another Superleague title. The joy in full time was clear and they did it the hard way by returning six goals down, not once but twice.

Player to watch: The versatile Ashleigh neal He should give Thunder many options to play in his end of attack and has been described by Greig as a "really smart player and game creator."

Neal has great shoes to fill, the influence and the level of Liana Leota were exceptional, but the new player has the potential to thrive in the surroundings of the reigning champions and really make waves this season.

Thunder aimed at consecutive titles Karen Greig has been open about the goal of Manchester Thunder as they move into a new season of Vitality Netball Superleague

Coach comments: "Thunder had never won consecutive titles before; we won in 2012, 2014 and then this year is over. We have never been able to support that victory with a victory. I think it's always the hardest thing to do, go back. We want to remember those feelings ( of the Grand Final) and we want to be able to build on them. "

Equipment: Rebekah Airey, Eleanor Cardwell, Amy Carter, Emma Dovey (Captain) Laura Malcolm (Co-Captain), Joyce Mvula, Ashleigh Neal, Lauren Ngwira, Caroline O & # 39; Hanlon and Kathryn Turner (Co-Captain). Trainers: Lois Pearson, Elia McCormick, Berri Neil, Ella Standring and Alicia Scholes.

Wasps Netball

Wasps Netball preseason included a productive trip to New Zealand to play in the Super Club

Last season's result: Finalists

Finalists Coach: Mel Mansfield

Mel Mansfield First three games: Manchester Thunder (season opener), Saracens Mavericks (H) and Team Bath Netball (A)

Last season, the two-time Superleague champions established their place with a 30-goal victory in the Super 10 and after that only two teams were able to beat them in all terms: Loughborough Lightning and Manchester Thunder.

However, losing a Grand Final does not feel good with Wasps Netball and the established team is entering a new period with a firm focus and knowledge of a preseason tour to New Zealand in its corner.

Player to watch: After Bongi Msomi's departure back to South Africa, Iona Christian (Nee Darroch) makes the move in front of Severn Stars.

Christian enjoyed an exceptional season in 2019 and, according to Mansfield, has come up with a "clear purpose and many opportunities."

In a winning environment like Wasps & # 39 ;, the midfield player has the perfect platform to accelerate her Superleague career and boost her international aspirations as England Rose full time.

Wasps inspired by the Super Club experience The experience of Wasps Netball in the Super Club has taken a leap in its step by aiming to start in 2020.

Coach comments: "I told the players that when we play against Thunder on February 22, that is not the number one game of our season. It will be game nine for us. I am determined that the girls have the mentality that we are hitting the season running,quot; .

Equipment: Hannah Knights (Captain), Josie Huckle, Fran Williams, Ally Housley, Hannah Leighton, Iona Christian, Jade Clarke (Vice-Captain), Amy Flanagan, Sophia Candappa, Beth Dix, Rachel Dunn, Katie Harris, Alexia Baker, Tamsin Moala and Sienna Rushton.

Vitality Netball Superleague – Seasonal opener on Sky Sports and YouTube February 22 Strathclyde Sirens vs London Pulse 11am Celtic Dragons vs Surrey Storm 12.45 p.m. Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars 2.30pm Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning 4.15pm Wasps Netball vs Manchester Thunder 6pm

Team Bath Netball

The experience and variety of Kim Commane in the Bath circle (Credit: Joe Pinchin)

Last season's result: Third place

Third place Coach: Anna Stembridge

Anna Stembridge First three games: Loughborough Lightning (season opener), Celtic Dragons (A) and Wasps Netball (H)

Team Bath Netball has enjoyed a productive preseason campaign and after retaining a large proportion of its players, head coach Stembridge is determined to take advantage of his collective experiences last season.

The arrival of Jo Vann adds a new voice to its configuration and everyone in the franchise has their sights set on the play-offs and beyond.

Player to watch: After a successful first season in the franchise, Kim Commane He looked good during the Team Bath Netball preseason campaign. His leadership and selfless attitude has been acclaimed by Stembridge and his society Sophie Drakeford-Lewis will be critical to the success of the franchise and to the development of the young GA.

Coach comments: "We are definitely focusing on the levels of technical ability and the base of movement of the players to have that stability. It is to make sure that when we are pressured in our campaign, our technical skills and our movement skills are solid. Yes they are, it means that we can make the right decisions at the right times and for the right reasons. "

Equipment: Eboni Usoro-Brown, Rachel Shaw, Mia Ritchie, Imogen Allison, Abi Robson, Fionnuala Toner, Kim Commane, Khanyisa Chawane, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Hannah Passmore, Summer Artman, Laura Rudland, Betsy Creak, Tash Pavelin and Rachel Fee.

Loughborough Lightning

Mary Cholhok returns to conduct Lightning's circular attack

Last season's result : Fourth (Lost in third place play-off)

Fourth (Lost in third place play-off) Netball Director: Sara Bayman

Sara Bayman First three games: Team Bath Netball (first game of the season), Strathclyde Sirens (H) and Manchester Thunder (A)

Bayman began her first season as Lightning netball director by sharing her vision and feelings with her squad. They contained the words "go out and attack games,quot; and in the course of the season we witness them doing exactly that.

The netball director has taken positive steps to repeat last season's productivity by retaining experience and also strengthening in key areas.

Player to watch: This offseason has seen the movement of Sam May from Wasps to Lightning and that movement is one of those Lightning fans should rejoice. May's additional height in the circle, her pace of work and her desire to help build those around her should add a lot to the franchise.

Equipment: Ella Clark, Sam May, Hannah Joseph, Nat Panagarry, Lucy Parize, Annabel Roddy, Jasmin Odeogberin, Suzie Liverseidge, Alice Harvey, Beth Gabriel, Lauren Nicholls, Jess Shaw, Vicki Oyesola and Mary Cholhok.

Saracen Mavericks

The franchise will seek to overcome an obstacle and finish in the top four

Last season's result: Fifth

Fifth Netball Director: Kathryn Ratnapala

Kathryn Ratnapala First three games: Severn Stars (season opener), Wasps Netball (A) and Severn Stars (H)

Player to watch: Watch out for Jodie Gibson& # 39; s return to court after a long rehabilitation process after a knee operation in early January last year. The bronze medalist of the Commonwealth Games is a brave player and should add a lot to the defensive end of Saracens Mavericks.

Coach Comments: "We had a report last year and we really took it into account and we tried different things for this preseason, it has been good. They are a great group of athletes who are doing it fantastically right now, so I'm very excited. "

Equipment: Sasha Corbin (Captain), Kadeen Corbin, Jo Trip, Georgia Lees, Beth Ecuyer-Dale, Gabby Marshall, George Fisher, Razia Quashie, Chloe Essam, Jodie Gibson, Paige McCalla and Stephanie Collard.

Stay tuned for the second part of the Vitality Netball Superleague season preview that will feature Severn Stars, Celtic Dragons, Surrey Storm, Strathclyde Sirens and London Pulse.

Sky Sports is your home for netball and Vitality Netball Superleague returns on February 22 with five consecutive games of Arena Birmingham to start the new national season in England.