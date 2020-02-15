Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe Bryant in ‘Her favorite vacation’ Valentines Day: ‘I miss you so much’

%MINIFYHTMLf4a5a550b9dbd855c6cab629f18150af11% %MINIFYHTMLf4a5a550b9dbd855c6cab629f18150af12%

Spending Valentine's day after the death of the love of his life was obviously very difficult and Vanessa Bryant turned to social networks to talk about missing Kobe "so much,quot; on his "favorite vacation." This is what she had to say!

As you know, it's been less than a month since the basketball legend lost his life in a shocking helicopter accident with his second daughter, Gianna, 13.

%MINIFYHTMLf4a5a550b9dbd855c6cab629f18150af13% %MINIFYHTMLf4a5a550b9dbd855c6cab629f18150af14%

The first vacation without them turns out to be Valentine's Day and is the most heartbreaking, both because it is a day for love and Vanessa has lost the man she loves, but also because, as a result, it was Kobe! Bryant's favorite vacation !

%MINIFYHTMLf4a5a550b9dbd855c6cab629f18150af15% %MINIFYHTMLf4a5a550b9dbd855c6cab629f18150af16%

Kobe and Vanessa had been married for no less than two decades and she misses him a lot this Valentine's Day.

However, because they managed to have such a long and happy marriage, it seems that Kobe gave his beloved wife many very special and romantic Valentine's days.

Vanessa went to her platform to share a photo in which she can be seen sitting on Kobe's lap, hugging her.

While she looks at the camera, he kisses her cheek, making her smile.

It is possible that the complement was actually taken during a Valentine's date, since she was rocking without straps, the red top.

In the caption, the mourning wife and mother celebrated the first love party without him, and wrote: ‘To me always Valentine, I love you so much. I miss you so much on your favorite vacation. I love you forever. Kisses for you and Gigi in the sky. Happy Valentine's day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. ❤️. ’

Ad

Vanessa also included some lyrics from Tell Him by Lauryn Hill, the song that was also playing in the background and perfectly describes how it feels.



Post views:

4 4