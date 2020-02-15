Vanessa Bryant publishes an emotional tribute from Valentine to Kobe on Instagram

# Roommates, today is predictably very difficult for Vanessa Bryant, as it is her first Valentine's Day since the heartbreaking death of her husband Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Vanessa took Instagram to post a very touching tribute to her husband and her love story.

Following the news that both Kobe and Gianna were buried at a private funeral earlier this month, Vanessa Bryant has slowly returned to social media by publishing photos, videos and sincere messages from her late husband and daughter.

Since Valentine's Day has to do with love, Vanessa published a very moving tribute to Kobe courtesy of Lauryn Hill. In the video collage, he posted a photo of her and curled up Kobe backed by Lauryn's beautiful ballad "Tell Him,quot; ​​from her Grammy-winning album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

In the video, the full lyrics of the song are shifting, and they certainly have even more meaning than ever, given how incredibly difficult things are for Vanessa right now. A few days ago, he also posted a video of his girl taking her first steps, while remembering Kobe and Gianna.

In a few days, the NBA All-Star Game will take place and there are several tributes in process. As we reported earlier, Jennifer Hudson has been chosen to perform a special musical tribute and the teams will carry special numbers for Kobe and Gianna.

In 24th, Kobe's public memorial will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where he played all his games as Laker.

We want to continue sending Vanessa our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Roommates, what do you think about this?