Home Local News Up News Info Saturday Morning Links: February 15, 2020 – Up News...

Up News Info Saturday Morning Links: February 15, 2020 – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>WCCO Saturday Morning Links: February 15, 2020 - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML12711043b4a018d989e216644dbf5bcf11% %MINIFYHTML12711043b4a018d989e216644dbf5bcf12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week's Up News Info Saturday morning program. Here are links for more information.

Love Island Casting @ Surly Brewing

All Square Restaurant – Kickstarter

%MINIFYHTML12711043b4a018d989e216644dbf5bcf13%%MINIFYHTML12711043b4a018d989e216644dbf5bcf14%

Super Slide in the CHS field

%MINIFYHTML12711043b4a018d989e216644dbf5bcf15% %MINIFYHTML12711043b4a018d989e216644dbf5bcf16%

Monster jam

Tropical beach party at the MN Zoo

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©