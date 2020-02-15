Up News Info Saturday Morning Links: February 15, 2020 – Up News Info

Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week's Up News Info Saturday morning program. Here are links for more information.

Love Island Casting @ Surly Brewing

All Square Restaurant – Kickstarter

%MINIFYHTML12711043b4a018d989e216644dbf5bcf13% %MINIFYHTML12711043b4a018d989e216644dbf5bcf14%

Super Slide in the CHS field

%MINIFYHTML12711043b4a018d989e216644dbf5bcf15% %MINIFYHTML12711043b4a018d989e216644dbf5bcf16%

Monster jam

Tropical beach party at the MN Zoo