Two accidentally injured children in Bronzeville – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were accidentally shot by a relative in the 4700 block of S. Forrestville around 10:20 on Friday night.

Chicago police say the relative, who is also a minor, played with the gun inside the house.

The girl has an arm injury and the boy was shot in the hand and shoulder. They went to the Children's Eating Hospital. Both were in good condition.

The police continue to investigate.