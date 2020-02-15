TV presenter Caroline Flack was found dead at home

%MINIFYHTML7118c70053a46e8d8512b7013a67fc0411% %MINIFYHTML7118c70053a46e8d8512b7013a67fc0412%

The former hostess of & # 39; Love Island & # 39; She was found lifeless in London amid accusations that she hit her boyfriend Lewis Burton in a & # 39; private domestic incident & # 39 ;.

British television presenter Caroline flack He has died at age 40.

The star was found in her new apartment in East London on Saturday, February 15, 2020, after months of agitation after being accused of assaulting her boyfriend. Lewis Burton hitting after a "private domestic incident" at his home in London.

His family confirmed the sad news in a statement that said: "We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15."

"We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

On Thursday, Caroline announced that she would break her silence about recent reports about her personal life, while awaiting her trial for common assault on March 4.

She wrote: "I'm going to talk today … the life of my family and mine is no longer for entertainment or gossip," however, no more publications were published.

While the domestic incident led Flack to renounce his role as host on the British television series "Love island", first"The Xtra factor"The host maintained a relationship with the Lewis model, 27, who declared his love for her on Valentine's Day, on February 14.

Next to a sweet show of the couple, he wrote: "Happy valentines (red heart love emoji) I love you (kissing emoji)".

Flack's latest post, shared a day before his death, was shown by kissing his pet Ruby.