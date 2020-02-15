Turkey responds to Russia's claims on Syrian Idlib | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTMLe57fe727a0fd48129cf1ce4a6397bf3711% %MINIFYHTMLe57fe727a0fd48129cf1ce4a6397bf3712%

Turkey said it fulfilled its responsibilities in the Idlib region of Syria and warned that it would take the "necessary measures,quot; if diplomatic efforts with Russia fail, amid a continuing offensive by the Syrian government in the last region controlled by the rebels in the country.

Ankara, which supports several Syrian rebel groups, and Moscow, which supports the Syrian government, agreed in September 2018 to establish a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria controlled by the opposition.

But an offensive by the Syrian government launched last April has interrupted this fragile cooperation. After several failed ceasefire last summer, the Syrian government intensified its assault on the region in December, killing hundreds of civilians and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee.

The situation intensified this month when 13 Turkish soldiers were killed. Ankara responded by hitting dozens of Syrian government goals. On Friday, a Syrian military helicopter was shot down in the western camp of Aleppo province, in an attack claimed by rebel groups. The incident occurred days after the rebels said they shot down another government helicopter near the city of Nairab.

According to the United Nations, there are about one million Syrian refugees living near the border with Turkey, with camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) already at full capacity.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier this week that Turkey did not separate "combatants from the moderate opposition from the terrorists," referring to a demilitarized zone agreed within Idlib.

But from Turkey Vice President Fuat Oktay insisted on Saturday that Ankara had enforced his part of the agreement.

"Observation posts were established and the regime had to remain outside this area. Russia and Iran had to ensure that the regime remained outside, Turkey also had responsibilities, Turkey fulfilled these." Oktay He told the television network NTV.

Under the 2018 agreement, Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib, with at least four of them in territory controlled by the Syrian government.

On Saturday separately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a Turkish delegation will visit Russia on Monday to discuss the situation in northwestern Syria.

Cavusoglu said Turkey wants to resolve issues with Russia about Idlib through diplomacy, but will take other measures if necessary.

"If it does not work through diplomatic channels, we will take the necessary measures," Cavusoglu told reporters at the Munich Security Conference, adding that he would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later on Saturday.

Turkey says it wants to stop the "aggression,quot; of the Syrian government in an attempt to stop the death of civilians and avoid a wave of refugees fleeing to Turkey.

Turkey already hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees. "Turkey can't stand another wave of migration," Oktay said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the Syrian government to withdraw from posts manned by Turkey by the end of February, otherwise Ankara "will take matters into his own hands."

In recent days, Turkey has sent multiple military reinforcements to Idlib, and Hurriyet newspaper reported on Saturday that a convoy of 60 vehicles with commandos and armored vehicles was sent to reinforce the Turkish posts.