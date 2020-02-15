Tunisia talks about the cabinet press about the risk of new elections | Tunisia News

%MINIFYHTML4da18ebb32b90ebc4ca65313cce6c37711% %MINIFYHTML4da18ebb32b90ebc4ca65313cce6c37712%

Tunisia's appointed Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh proposed the formation of a new government on Saturday and then said negotiations would continue after the Ennahdha party, the largest in Parliament, rejected it.

The proposed government must be approved by the parliament deeply fragmented in two weeks or there will be a new election.

Fakhfakh presented a list of cabinet candidates to President Kais Saied, with Nizar Yaich as finance minister, Nourredine Erray as chancellor and Imed Hazgui as defense minister.

But with the larger parties, either opposed to their coalition or little enthusiastic about their composition, Fakhfakh can fight to obtain the strong parliamentary majority necessary for any significant political program.

The Islamist Ennahdha party, with 53 seats, said it would only join a unity government that brings together parties from across the political spectrum of Tunisia.

"Ennahdha's decision will put the country in a difficult situation," Fakhfakh said.

Qalb Tounes or Heart of Tunisia, the second largest party with 38 seats, also said it would not support the government after the appointed prime minister excluded it from the coalition.

The president of Tunisia commissioned Fakhfakh, a former finance minister, to form a government after Parliament rejected a previous list proposed by Ennahdha's candidate for prime minister, Habib Jemli, in a vote of confidence last month.

If Fakhfakh's proposal is also rejected by Parliament next week, a new parliamentary election must continue within three months.

"Ennahdha has decided not to participate in the government or in a vote of confidence," Abdelkarim Harouni, a senior member of Ennahdha, told AFP news agency.

Fakhfakh had already promised to appoint a government that would be based only on parties that he considered aligned with the goals of the Tunisian revolution in 2011 and committed to eradicating corruption.

The September and October elections returned to Saied, an independent politician, as president, and a parliament in which Ennahdha had less than a quarter of the seats.

Tunisia faces a series of long-term economic challenges that threaten to undermine public confidence in young democracy and that demand political decisions that could be unpopular.

Since the revolution, unemployment has been high and growth low, while the government has sunk further into debt with a series of large budget deficits that foreign lenders require it to control.