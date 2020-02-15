%MINIFYHTML4b9746d754f824a12ce91caee909282911% %MINIFYHTML4b9746d754f824a12ce91caee909282912%

President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday, becoming the second acting president after George W. Bush to attend the popular NASCAR event. Trump's campaign will also publish a television ad during the race, The Associated Press reported.

Trump will serve as a great quarterback in the race and will signal the drivers to start their engines. Fox News & # 39; John Roberts reported that Trump will take a run in the race in the "Beast,quot;, the presidential limousine.

%MINIFYHTML4b9746d754f824a12ce91caee909282913% %MINIFYHTML4b9746d754f824a12ce91caee909282914%

President Reagan became the first acting president to attend a NASCAR race in 1984. President George H.W. Bush also attended a race in 1992, but not at Daytona 500.

%MINIFYHTML4b9746d754f824a12ce91caee909282915% %MINIFYHTML4b9746d754f824a12ce91caee909282916%

Young Bush became the first acting president to attend the Daytona 500 in 2004, also an election year. The NASCAR audience is generally inclined to Republicans, so attending the race gives Trump the opportunity to underpin the support of his base.

Mr. Trump was backed by Brian France, president and CEO of NASCAR, in 2016.