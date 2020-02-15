Trump administration will send tactical units to cities & # 39; sanctuary & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTMLb657373db0e31d5671b061ecb8e3959a11% %MINIFYHTMLb657373db0e31d5671b061ecb8e3959a12%

The administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced plans to deploy highly trained tactical border control agents in the so-called "sanctuary cities,quot; across the country to boost the arrests of undocumented immigrants.

The members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) of the US Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP). UU. They will be among the agents deployed in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, to help the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE).

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLb657373db0e31d5671b061ecb8e3959a13% %MINIFYHTMLb657373db0e31d5671b061ecb8e3959a14%

Officers will also be sent to San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, CBP spokesman Lawrence Payne said Friday.

%MINIFYHTMLb657373db0e31d5671b061ecb8e3959a15% %MINIFYHTMLb657373db0e31d5671b061ecb8e3959a16%

The measure is the latest escalation in the administration's pressure campaign against cities and towns that have enacted "sanctuary,quot; policies in which local police do not coordinate with federal immigration officials.

"ICE is using CBP to complement compliance activity in response to resource challenges arising from sanctuary city policies," ICE interim director Matthew T Albence said in a statement.

"As we have observed for years, in jurisdictions where we are not allowed to take custody of foreigners from prisons, our officers are forced to make general arrests of criminal aliens who have been released in the communities."

BORTAC members undergo an "exhausting,quot; training program designed to "reflect aspects,quot; of the US Special Operations Forces courses. UU., According to the details about the program published on the CBP website.

The unit was launched in 1984 in response to riots in immigrant detention centers. Members carry additional equipment, including stun grenades, and their training includes sniper certification, according to the New York Times, which first reported the plan. The unit generally performs operations that are considered high risk and involve suspects known to be violent, according to the newspaper.

Progressive campaign

Trump has turned immigration into a centerpiece of his reelection campaign and his administration has worked to undermine jurisdictions with sanctuary policies.

On Monday, the Department of Justice filed a series of lawsuits against California, New Jersey and King County, Washington, alleging that its policies make it difficult for authorities to enforce federal immigration law.

The Department of Homeland Security said last week that it would prohibit New Yorkers from renewing or obtaining new Global Entry passes, prior permits that allow for a faster passage through airport immigration, and participating in three programs that allow faster travel between I know. USA, Canada and Mexico, which could affect hundreds of thousands of travelers.

The deployment of tactical agents will take place from February to May, the Times reported, citing an email from CBP.

& # 39; Intimidate and retaliate & # 39;

Rights groups, Democratic lawmakers and a former CBP official denounced the announcement.

The US Civil Liberties Union, Nauraeen Shah, said the policy "will put lives at risk by further militarizing our streets."

Make the Road New Jersey, an immigrant support group, in a tweet accused the Trump administration of "deploying weapons of war in our communities."

Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, whose district includes Boston, said: "Wand he will not tolerate this. "

"Let's be clear, this movement has nothing to do with public safety, but only serves to promote the Trump Administration's agenda to intimidate and retaliate against cities that defend the dignity and humanity of our immigrant neighbors," he said. it's a statement.

Meanwhile, former CBP commissioner Gil Kerlikowske told the Times that the measure was a "significant mistake."

"If you were a police chief and you were going to capture a relatively minor offense, you will not send the SWAT team. And BORTAC is the SWAT team," Kerlikowske told the newspaper. "They are trained for missions much more dangerous than this."