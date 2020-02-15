Travis Air Force Base prepares the Coronavirus airlift for Princess Diamond passengers – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLea04ab37d84cfa6f765b20dac5dcae4911% %MINIFYHTMLea04ab37d84cfa6f765b20dac5dcae4912%

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (Up News Info SF) – As nearly 230 evacuees near the end of their federal-mandated coronavirus quarantine, Travis Air Force base officials were preparing for another wave on Saturday: this is an American passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise.

Dr. Henry Walke, director of the CDC's Division of Emerging Preparedness and Infections, which has been temporarily stationed in Travis since the first flights evacuated from China, confirmed some of the details of the two flights from Japan.

There are 380 Americans and their families on the ship that has docked in Yokohama, Japan, since February 5, when a passenger arrived with signs of the disease dating back to a point of origin in Wuhan, China. So far, 285 people on the ship have tested positive for the new virus after 67 new cases were found on Saturday.

It was not known whether or how many Americans were among those with confirmed coronavirus infections.

Authorities said the same protocol will be applied for flights from Japan than from China. Passengers will be checked when they board the planes in Japan. Any person who shows any symptoms related to the disease will not be able to address.

They will be checked a second time when planes land on Travis. Anyone who shows signs of coronavirus will be removed and isolated at a nearby hospital for further testing. Five passengers, including a small child, were isolated after previous flights, but hospital tests reveal that they were not infected with the disease.

Currently, the first wave of evacuees is in an old hotel at the base. It was not launched if the new wave will require additional housing to be added to the quarantine.

Authorities said the rented flights will arrive Sunday night. Passengers will remain in Travis or be transferred to the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said in a letter to the passengers and crew that was posted online on Saturday.

"We recognize that this has been a stressful experience and we remain dedicated to providing all the support we can and to see it gathered safely and quickly with family and friends in the United States," said the embassy letter.

The State Department urged American passengers to return to their homes.

"To fulfill the responsibilities of our government with US citizens under our rules and practices, as well as to reduce the burden on the Japanese health system, the US government recommends, as a precaution, that US citizens land and return to the United States for further follow-up, "the department said in a statement.

One of the American passengers, Matthew Smith, who has been tweeting aboard the ship, including photos of the food given to the passengers, expressed disappointment at what he called "a wrench,quot; that the US government was throwing to quarantine aboard the ship.

Smith complained about having to start a new 14-day quarantine even though he had to leave the ship next week.

"Okay, so here's the thing: as long as the official plan of Japanese health officials is to free those who are still healthy from quarantine in less than four days, why would I want to interfere with that by accepting a US officials offer to take us back to Travis? he said on Twitter.

The letter to the Americans at the Diamond Princess warns: "If you decide not to return on this charter flight, you cannot return to the United States for a period of time."

