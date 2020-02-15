Toya Johnson's new photos with Reign Rushing have amazed fans: see how big it is getting

Toya Johnson shared a lot of new photos with Reigny Rushing, and fans are completely in love with this boy. It is getting smarter and bigger with each passing day.

Someone commented: "She is lowering the juice boxes all the time,quot; I feel you Reigny ".

A follower said: Mira Look at aunts cyber baby! Simply beautiful, "and a fan posted this:" Look at this beautiful little cake !!! "

Someone else wrote: ‘Too cute❤️ her hair is adorable @toyajohnson you combed her hair’ and another follower said: ‘Let a child be a child. Love it! She is beautiful 😍🙏🏾 ’

A follower wrote: "Everyone who follows me NOW receives a follow-up," and someone else posted this: "Reign, I'm tired of your shoe set being better than mine!" HVD Cyber ​​Niece !! 💗 ’

One commenter said: "Happy Valentine's Day to this sunbeam."

Apart from this, Toya made his fans happy when he announced a surprise. Check out what he had to say about double Dutch competition.

‘Due to popular demand! We have opened some more tickets for the WNM "Pretty Girls Jump,quot;!

Tickets are limited, so get them while they last! www.eventbrite.com/ beautiful girls jump, "Toya captioned in his post.

His followers couldn't be happier, and they made sure to show their gratitude in the comments section.

For example, someone said, "Yes, girl, you answered my prayers, girl. Thank you, you will surely be there tomorrow @toyajohnson."

The Dutch double competition is part of the No More Weight movement that strives to raise awareness about obesity and other related health problems.

Just the other day, it was reported that Toya was invited to Sister Circle TV, where she gave everyone a double Dutch demonstration.

Ad

People were hypnotized by her abilities, and they made sure to praise her in the comments section.



Post views:

0 0